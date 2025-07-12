Pregnant Woman’s Boyfriend Refuses To Fold Her Laundry, So She Wants To Keep It In Piles On The Floor Instead Of Doing It Herself

Dating is a lot different than living with someone, because when you live with someone you have to deal with their quirks when it comes to day to day chores and cleanliness.

What would you do if you were living with someone who didn’t like messes, but you didn’t mind messes and tended to be messy? Would you change your messy ways, or would you refuse to change and expect them to clean up your messes for you if it bothered them so much?

In today’s story, we meet a couple where the girlfriend is messy and the boyfriend hates messes.

Let’s see how this is causing drama in their relationship.

AITA for opting out of laundry and leaving my clothes in piles, since he won’t help unless it’s his clothes? I (27F) am 4 months pregnant and just moved in with my boyfriend Peter (27M). This baby was unexpected, but we’re excited. Things have been better lately, though we had a big fight while moving in because I didn’t unpack fast enough to keep the floor clean. He hates having stuff on the floor.

They try to split up the household chores.

We talked it out and will help each other around the house.

One thing we agreed on was doing laundry together, sorting lights/darks/colors. I’ve been handling some cleaning, cooking dinner, and doing dishes. The other day, Peter started a load of laundry. I got home from work, finished it, and put the clean clothes on the couch. I was exhausted, so I asked if he could start folding while I finished cleaning, and I’d join him after. He said no because he doesn’t want to fold my clothes.

She didn’t understand his point of view.

I didn’t get it and kept pressing him, which led to a fight. Turns out he just “has a thing” about folding other people’s clothes. like he has a thing about clothes on the floor. I’ve been trying to stay on top of laundry for him, but I personally don’t mind clothes on the floor (clean or dirty). Eventually, I was too tired to argue and just went to sleep.

And apparently, he doesn’t understand her point of view either.

When I got home the next day, I expected the laundry to still be on the couch. Instead, he had folded his clothes and put them away, and put my clothes into bins in our room. I thought that was mean, but he didn’t really get why I was upset. We talked again, but we’re at an impasse: he won’t fold my clothes and insists I fold my own.

She doesn’t want to do their laundry together anymore.

But I told him if I have to fold everything myself, I won’t be keeping up with his standard of cleanlines, if he won’t compromise or help. So now I’ve told him I’m not doing team laundry. I’ll keep my clean/dirty clothes in piles on the floor like I used to. He says that’s unacceptable and wants to be able to run laundry when he wants. But I’m done. I know it’s immature to leave a mess on purpose, but I’m frustrated. We are supposed to be a team.

Somehow it’s only HER clothes he has a problem folding.

I even asked if this was a cultural thing (we from different countries). But he said no. It’s just his personal “quirk.” He says it’s okay because he’ll fold the baby’s clothes. But I’m doing the cooking, cleaning, and shopping, and I’m exhausted. And I can’t help but wonder, if I’m too pregnant to even bend over soon, are my clothes just going to end up in bins my the room every time?

Maybe he could pick up some of the other cleaning duties so she can have less on her plate and more time to fold her laundry. It sounds like he’s only doing laundry while she does everything else.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her boyfriend really needs to do more household chores.

They both have room for improvement.

They need to work this out if they want their relationship to work.

Just wait until the baby toys are all over the floor!

Here’s a simple solution to the problem.

They better figure out their child custody arrangement now.

