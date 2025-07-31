Rude Customer Making A Return Makes A Stunning Comment To Cashier, But The Cashier Does Not Comply

Have you ever had that customer that you just know is going to be trouble?

Perhaps the customer is in a hurry or having a bad day, but that’s no excuse to be rude to people who are literally just doing their job!

Read how one Redditor instinctively sees the writing on the wall before they even interact with a rude customer.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“Oh, because your fingers are broken?” I work in retail. M is me, B is lady.

So, I just got back from my lunch, I was just starting to work on a project up near the registers. I notice a couple customers in line, nowhere near a lot. I start to take down some shelves to put in new product when I hear, “Is anyone going to come up and open a register?”

So, the worker decides to help out.

M: Okay, I will head up. B: Good idea. When I get to the registers, I notice there is only one person ringing (this shouldn’t happen; someone must have went on break when they shouldn’t have).

But, of course, the worker is, yet again, trying to fix the situation.

I try to ask for more help over the headset, but it isn’t working (the volume was down, I later noticed), so I asked the other cashier to call some people up. B chirps in: She already has, and we’re just standing here. At this point, I know B is going to make my life hard, because her attitude is very hostile, but I hop on a register.

And the customer? Wants to make her situation very obvious.

She slams her things onto the counter, along with her credit card. B: This is a return. M: Do you have a receipt? B: No.

So, the cashier doesn’t bat an eye and commits to the standard process.

M: Okay… *Looks up and finds in system* Would you like to do an exchange? B: No, we better not. I process the return, and ring up her items, careful to give her no excuse to be rude to me. After her purchase is finished, she asks to make a payment on her account, and hands me a check. I get it all set up for her.

B: Just this and then we’ll be finished.

But then, the OP asks the question that changes everything…

M: Can you slide your card, please? B: *muttering* Oh, because your fingers are broken?

But, this worker decided to fight back in the best way there is — through pure silence.

At this point, I just want the woman gone. I’m not really allowed to touch customers’ cards, let alone slide them, and the terminal is facing her, so why would I do it?? I stare at her intently, but she won’t look at me. After I give her [the] receipt, I tell her to have a nice day, and she leaves.

Not to mention, this all happened on a HOLIDAY.

This just happened a few minutes ago. I’m posting to get this out of my head. Every holiday I work, I deal with a Grinch. 😐 Happy 4th everyone!

What does Reddit have to say about this woman’s rude demeanor? Do they have tales of their own? Let’s read the comments below to learn more.

Redditors were ready to dish out the advice.

Some even thought this would be a great way for the cashier to make some extra $$!

Others gave the professional advice we’d all appreciate.

And finally, one commenter had the best comeback.

This woman got the stare down she deserved!

