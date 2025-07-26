Rude Customer Tries To Get A Refund For A Drink He Already Drank, And When The Cashier Refuses He Questions Asks For Her Birth Certificate

Sometimes, being a service worker means you have to deal with some real characters.

Take for example this one Redditor’s story about a man who wants to make a return in the rudest way possible.

The cashier holds it together despite the customer’s inappropriate comments and request.

No receipt? Try your birth certificate. I run the cashier team at a larger retailer with a small coffee shop that is owned by another company but staffed by us. On weekends, their manager doesn’t work. So any time they need a manager, I end up swinging over to handle the issue.

It’s a hectic Saturday, and when I glance over to the coffee register, I notice that there seems to be a line forming. One of the employees comes over and asks for assistance with a return, which she knows how to do herself so I can already sense an issue. (“M” is me, and the idiot customer is “IC”) M: What seems to be the issue today? IC: My wife bought two drinks yesterday. One of them was incorrect, so I would like it remade. M: You would like to purchase another? We can do that.

That’s right. This customer wanted a refund for a drink they had already drank.

IC: No, I’m not paying for it. M: Well, I’d need a receipt, the card, and the drink in order to help you today, sir. IC: But, my wife bought it. I don’t have it. M: Then, there’s not a lot I can do to help you today.

IC: Do you have your birth certificate? I can sense that he’s alluding to something about proving citizenship, which isn’t even a good allegory for what amounted to his attempted theft.

Normally, I’m a very helpful person, but in this instance absolute snark seemed to fill my body. I took a deep breath, smiled, looked him straight in the eye, and said — “Yes, I do. It’s at home for when I need it. But, I’m also not trying to return myself to the hospital.” He shut up, bought his coffee, and left.

This customer deserved every bit of snark they got.

