Rude Friend Criticizes Her For Buying Designer Dresses, But Now Her Friend Wants To Borrow One Of Them

AITA for not letting my friend borrow one of my designer dresses for a wedding after she called me “shallow” for buying them? I’m 26F, have a stable job, no kids, and I like to treat myself sometimes. I’ve saved up for a few designer dresses over the years nothing outrageous, just a handful of nice pieces I wear to special events. I’m careful with them, and they mean a lot to me because they’re things I actually worked hard for.

One of my close friends, Lena 27F, has always made snide comments about my clothes. Stuff like, “I don’t get how you can spend that much on fabric,” or “I could never be that shallow.” I usually laugh it off, but honestly, it does get under my skin. She clearly thinks I’m materialistic, even though I’ve never judged her lifestyle or spending habits.

Anyway, she’s going to a wedding soon and texted me out of the blue asking to borrow one of my dresses. No apology, no acknowledgment of the past comments just “You have so many, I figured you wouldn’t mind.” I politely said no, explaining I don’t lend them out, especially for trips where I won’t be there.

She snapped back that I was being selfish and dramatic, and now a few mutual friends are chiming in saying it’s “just a dress.” But I can’t help feeling like it’s more than that. Why should she benefit from something she’s constantly belittled me for?

