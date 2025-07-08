Rude Woman Was Upset That Traffic Was Stopped Due To A Fire, But She Took Out Her Anger On Someone Who Had No Power

Don’t you just LOVE it when people assume that you’re one thing or another…when they actually have no clue what they’re talking about?

Do I look like a cop to you? “On my way back home today when I came across this trucker hauling hay, only somehow a spark blasted out of their exhaust or somehow the payload rubbed up on it and started to ignite it. Adump truck ahead of me and myself flagged down the unaware trucker that he was about to be towing an inferno.

Everyone got out unharmed, 911 was called, and the fire department starts to show up. No big deal except for the massive inferno that was blazing on…until this psycho lady shows up, blows past everyone on the road, flips us off for trying to slow her down, and then proceeds to try and squeeze past the inferno as the semi truck tiers start to pop from the fire. She then proceeds to get into an argument with 3 firefighters that now have to stop her from running over their hoses and tell her to turn around. This is what she tried to drive through. After finally accepting that the firefighters were not going to be moving anytime soon, this lady manages to make a 472 point turn to face the other way and then accosts me as she drives past.

Psycho Lady: Why don’t you do your job and properly shut down the road if it’s impassable! Me: That’s not my job lady. PL: That’s what the police are supposed to do. Me: Do I look like a cop to you? PL: You’re wearing a brown jacket with patches! Patches in question.

Me: You might want to actually read them. PL: drives off.”

