July 9, 2025 at 8:48 am

Shark Vacuum Is Usually Over A Hundred Dollars, But With The Walmart App And A Little Scanning She Got It For Way Less

by Ben Auxier

Buying a Shark vacuum at Walmart

TikTok/retailtherapy32

People have been having very mixed results with bargain hunting at Walmart lately.

Sometimes there will be a clearance sticker with a decent price, but that’s not always the most up to date.

Scanning with the app, it seems, will give you up to the minute reductions, which could help you find even better deals, like with TikTok user @retailtherapy32:

Buying a Shark vacuum at Walmart

TikTok/retailtherapy32

“Alright, look, I’m about to show you how this works.”

Buying a Shark vacuum at Walmart

TikTok/retailtherapy32

“Here we go, here we go. $34 for this.”

Buying a Shark vacuum at Walmart

TikTok/retailtherapy32

“34.”

Buying a Shark vacuum at Walmart

TikTok/retailtherapy32

“And here is my receipt.”

@retailtherapy32

More vacs WAY under retail comment your zip code to see if there’s any in your area #walmart #deals #walmartfinds #clearance #fypシ #creatorsearchinsights

♬ original sound – Retail Therapy

Apparently some people have gone buckwild with these techniques.

2025 06 09 16 25 33 Shark Vacuum Is Usually Over A Hundred Dollars, But With The Walmart App And A Little Scanning She Got It For Way Less

It breaks down like this:

2025 06 09 16 25 23 Shark Vacuum Is Usually Over A Hundred Dollars, But With The Walmart App And A Little Scanning She Got It For Way Less

But some were confused:

2025 06 09 16 25 16 Shark Vacuum Is Usually Over A Hundred Dollars, But With The Walmart App And A Little Scanning She Got It For Way Less

And others didn’t have this kind of luck.

2025 06 09 16 25 07 Shark Vacuum Is Usually Over A Hundred Dollars, But With The Walmart App And A Little Scanning She Got It For Way Less\

Here’s hoping the best for your bargain hunting!

