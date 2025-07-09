She Gave A Gift To Her Boyfriend Shortly After They Got Into A Fight, But Two Weeks Later, He Still Hasn’t Opened It

Have you ever had a fight over something really stupid that somehow turned into a whole thing?

It’s the relationship equivalent of letting a cigarette start a house fire, and the damage can be forever.

In this story, a storm is still brewing in this couple’s relationship weeks after their original fight, and a thoughtful present is only making the situation worse.

WIBTA if I return the gift I got for my bf since he doesn’t seem to care? Me and my bf have been living together for 5 years. 2 weeks ago we had a fight. It was a really stupid thing and didn’t even matter, but we were quite [angry] at each other.

The week before that, I got him a surprise gift just because I felt like it. He always complains how he can’t find right quality & color of t-shirts so I got him 6 different colors from a decent brand. The gift arrived the day after the fight. I gave it to him he said he’ll open it later and shoved it in his wardrobe. That night I confronted him saying he was incredibly rude in not even saying thank you. He said he’ll thank me when he opens it and he’ll open it when we are in better terms.

Now I want to remind you how insignificant that fight was. It was about football for **** sake. He could have easily let it go and be happy about the gift. I got more and more annoyed for each day that package sat on the top shelf.

It’s been 2 weeks. Even though we eventually got better after a few days, the gift stayed there, unopened. Yes I can remind him but I really don’t want to do that because I think it’s extremely rude of him to not give a care at all and I’m really [angry] but other than that, I feel like returning the gift because I paid a decent amount of money for it and I can get it back since he doesn’t seem to care. But since he’s the one who drives me to town he’ll see it and it will escalate into a whole new thing. Will I be the [jerk] if I return the gift to get my money back?

Here’s what the comments on Reddit had to say:

