She Helped Out A Blind Student At Her School And Her Friend Told Her She’s Only Doing It For Attention

I know teenagers can be petty from time to time, but come on!

This young girl’s friend has been treating her badly lately…all because she’s been helping out a blind classmate.

Is she doing anything wrong?

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for helping my blind classmate? “My (15F) classmate (15M) is blind. I will call him Noah. He’s pretty independent, he uses a cane, he has accommodations- like normally we aren’t allowed to use our phones at class but he’s allowed to record and has books translated into Braille. So he’s doing pretty well on his own. He’s actually one of the top students in our class. So like I said he has a cane and can walk around his own pretty independently but sometimes he needs a little help (someone to guide him) for example when using stairs or when it’s crowded etc. So I help him at times.

She’s just trying to help him out.

I don’t help him because I pity him to anything, nor do I think he needs to be saved or fixed. I like him a little but that’s not why I help him either. I just want to help that’s it. And I always ask before I offer help. My friend (15M, I will call him Kyle) never had an issue with me helping Noah before. But recently he’s been acting weird about it. First he blamed me with being performative and then he blamed me with helping Noah just because I want to be close to him and but that’s not true. Like I said my personal feelings has nothing to so with why I help Noah. So the other day Kyle saw me helping Noah again at the stairs and he “accidentally” bumped into us. He said sorry but he laughed while saying sorry so it kinda felt like he did on purpose. But I let it go.

What a creep!

Then he came up to me and said “sorry for earlier I ruined your special moment” while laughing again. I snapped at him and asked him why he’s being such a jerk about this. I apologized immediately but he yelled at me saying don’t dare call me that ever again. He said “{every day you are waiting for him like a creep just so you can offer help. Aww how thoughtful of you. I bet you only like him because you want people to think what angel you are for giving a guy like that a chance.” Guys literally no one except like 3 people (Kyle and my 2 other best friends) knows I like Noah. Yes I intentionally wait for Noah (only at the beginning and while leaving tho I don’t follow him all day around) so I can offer him help but I swear I really don’t do it to be seen as good. Kyle also said everyone would think I am a creep if I were a guy and I only get away with this weird behavior because I am girl. I told Kyle I won’t talk with him until he apologizes for calling me fake, performative, creepy and making me feel bad. He told me it is pathetic how I don’t see how toxic my behavior actually is and he’s just saying what everyone thinks. Now I’m questioning myself. AITA for helping Noah?”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This person agreed.

Another individual spoke up.

It sounds like this teenager’s friend needs a serious attitude adjustment.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.