She Just Had A Baby Six Weeks Ago, But Her Friend Thinks It’s Perfectly Reasonable To Ask Her To Host A Baby Shower

Being a new parent is wonderful, exhausting and life changing all at the same time. One thing it definitely is not is easy.

If you had a newborn baby in your house and your friend wanted you to throw a party for them, would you, or would you tell them this is not a good time?

In today’s story, one new mom has a pregnant friend who asked her for a huge favor. She’s not sure if she did the right thing by saying no.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not hosting my friend’s baby shower while I’m still recovering from having a baby? I (30F) had my first baby (a girl!) six weeks ago. I knew postpartum would be tough, but I wasn’t ready for just how hard. I’m still recovering physically, barely getting sleep, my hormones are all over the place, and I’m trying to keep up with a newborn.

Her friend asked for a huge favor.

My friend Sarah (31F) is pregnant and due in a few months. She asked me to host her baby shower at my place. She said I’ve got a nice house, I’m good at planning stuff, and since I already have baby things around, it’d be “easy.”

She suggested some other options.

I told her gently that I’m just not up for it right now. I suggested other friends or offered to help pay for a venue, but I really can’t host it myself. She didn’t take it well. Said I’m making excuses, that it’s “not that hard,” and now she’s telling people I’m being selfish since she threw my bridal shower years ago. I feel super guilty, but I also feel like I need to focus on healing and my baby. AITA?

Asking a new mom to host any sort of party is ridiculous! Her friend will understand after she has her baby.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

