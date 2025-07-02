July 2, 2025 at 10:48 am

She Ordered An $800 Dress, But It Showed Up In The Dumpiest Packaging Imaginable

by Ben Auxier

A fancy dress is a crappy bag

TikTok/angekp913

Do you ever buy something online and then have it show up only to immediately realize it’s like, way smaller than it looked on the screen?

I’d imagine something like that feeling was going through the head of TikTok user @angekp913:

A fancy dress is a crappy bag

TikTok/angekp913

“How does an 800 dollar dress come shipped like this?”

A fancy dress is a crappy bag

TikTok/angekp913

“POV: You treat yourself to a luxury dress from loveshackfnacy and get it in a ripped garbage bag,” reads the caption.

A fancy dress is a crappy bag

TikTok/angekp913

By the way, why do we have to frame all social media posts as “POV?”

I didn’t do this. I’ve never done this. This is not relatable. Why do we have to pretend I spent too much money on a dress and you didn’t?

By I digress.

@angekp913

$800 dress. Ripped plastic. No box. Do better. The other side is completely ripped. Luckily the dress was okay. @loveshackfancy 💔 #luxuryfail #unboxingfail #loveshackfancy #expectationvsreality

♬ original sound – Angela

Remember, there’s a big difference between cheap and inexpensive.

2025 06 16 14 35 17 She Ordered An $800 Dress, But It Showed Up In The Dumpiest Packaging Imaginable

There’s just no consistency.

2025 06 16 14 35 30 She Ordered An $800 Dress, But It Showed Up In The Dumpiest Packaging Imaginable

“Luxury” is often synonymous with extra flash that gets you nowhere.

2025 06 16 14 35 44 She Ordered An $800 Dress, But It Showed Up In The Dumpiest Packaging Imaginable

Don’t believe all the hype.

2025 06 16 14 35 58 She Ordered An $800 Dress, But It Showed Up In The Dumpiest Packaging Imaginable

Shop smart, friends.

But don’t expect too much.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter