She Ordered An $800 Dress, But It Showed Up In The Dumpiest Packaging Imaginable

Do you ever buy something online and then have it show up only to immediately realize it’s like, way smaller than it looked on the screen?

I’d imagine something like that feeling was going through the head of TikTok user @angekp913:

“How does an 800 dollar dress come shipped like this?”

“POV: You treat yourself to a luxury dress from loveshackfnacy and get it in a ripped garbage bag,” reads the caption.

By the way, why do we have to frame all social media posts as “POV?”

I didn’t do this. I’ve never done this. This is not relatable. Why do we have to pretend I spent too much money on a dress and you didn’t?

By I digress.

Remember, there’s a big difference between cheap and inexpensive.

There’s just no consistency.

“Luxury” is often synonymous with extra flash that gets you nowhere.

Don’t believe all the hype.

Shop smart, friends.

But don’t expect too much.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!