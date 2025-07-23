She Packed Plenty Of Treats Before Heading Out On Vacation, So When Her Brother Demanded Her Last Pretzel, This Woman Couldn’t Believe His Audacity

There’s one thing that makes being hangry so much worse.

And that is being hangry around other people – specifically the people who ate your snacks.

So when the woman in this story went on vacation with her family, she bought plenty of snacks to avoid the aforementioned situation.

When it did, inevitably occur, she was mad – but she wasn’t prepared for what happened next.

Read on to find out how this lake trip turned into a snack war.

AITA for refusing to share my snacks on vacation I am a woman in my thirties, and I go on vacation with my family every year to the lake for a week. The group includes my parents, my brother and his wife, and my sister. Our parents pay for the house rental. I have offered to chip in numerous times and been told no, that they like doing this for the family. My siblings and I find other ways to contribute, paying for dinner out, picking up the groceries, or paying for an activity.

Let’s see what the vibe is like with the family at the lake.

The lake is kind of in the middle of nowhere with only one medium sized grocery store that’s super overpriced about 20-30 minutes away from the house we rent. Because of this, I always make a run to a grocery store in my hometown before the trip to stock up on drinks/snacks. I always text the family group chat to see if anyone wants anything. Most of the time people say no thanks and that they’ll buy snacks at the store at the lake. I know my family well enough that I always buy extras since you can’t open a snack on the beach without everyone suddenly wanting some. It’s fine and I don’t mind doing it.

But this situation was beginning to get unsustainable.

However, for the last couple of years even the extra snacks I bring seem to not be enough to get us through the week – despite the fact that my whole family laughs about the amount of stuff I bring. Then when we do the big grocery buy on the first day of the trip, no one gets anything because I “brought enough to feed an army!” By the end of the week we’re out of everything and I either have to go on a supply run or go snackless. I don’t tend to eat big meals and prefer to pick/snack through the day, so a lack of snacks makes me hangry and not pleasant to be around.

So she tried her best to remedy the situation.

For our trip this year, I specifically kept out a bag of pretzels and stored them in my room. Watching the other snacks be consumed through the week, I warned everyone that I wouldn’t be making an extra run this year and they brushed me off. By Thursday morning the snacks were gone. I took my pretzels and kind of concealed them in my bag for the afternoon, and tried to be sneaky when I was eating them – but pretty quickly my brother saw and asked me to pass him the pretzels.

Yikes! Let’s see what happened when she got busted.

I said no, and he laughed like I was joking and walked over to take them. I said “Sorry, but this is the last bag and it’s got to last me until we leave on Sunday.” He got annoyed at me and said I was being ridiculous. We attracted the attention of my parents, who basically told me to share with my brother (like we were 8 and 10 not both in our 30s) and then made some comments about how I was being ridiculous over $3 pretzels after they paid for the whole trip. I maintain that I wasn’t being ridiculous, that I’d brought over $150 worth of snacks that had been decimated, and that my brother is a big boy with a big boy job who said he didn’t want anything when I asked and could have 100% provided his own snacks. AITA?

This kind of family drama sounds like very little on the surface, but when you are the one who has been trying her best for years it really does start to get to you.

She’s forked out a lot of money on snacks, and it’s understandable that she wants to hold one thing back for herself.

It sounds like, rather than bickering, a honest conversation is required with the whole family here.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that she had done nothing wrong.

And others pointed out that her siblings were taking advantage of her.

However, this Redditor thought that everyone needed to grow up.

It must be incredibly frustrating to hear that nobody wanted anything for the store, only for everything she bought to be decimated before the week is up.

And as for her brother expecting that he is entitled to her last snacks?

He needs to bring his own.

She’s not there to serve him.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.