She Refuses To Open Their Home Swimming Pool Without A Safety Gate, But Her Older Kids And Partner Say She’s Ruining Their Summer

When it comes to safety and kids, some risks are not worth taking.

So, what would you do if your family kept pressuring you to open the pool at your home, even though you knew it was unsafe?

Would you give in to get them off your back?

Or would you stand firm on your decision?

In the following story, one mother faces this very situation and is adamant about keeping the pool closed.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for refusing to open my pool w/o a safety gate? This has been a matter of contention for three years between myself (F36) and partner (M47). He inherited his family home 3 years ago, which includes a large 20×40 foot pool with a 10’ deep end. The sliding glass door in the kitchen opens directly onto the pool area. For context, we have two kids together, ages 5 and 3, and I brought three of my own into the relationship: 11, 12, and 17. Since we moved in, I have said the pool needs to be fenced in. The backyard itself is fenced in, so homeowners’ insurance grants a policy. But there is no gate/fence/anything between the house and the pool.

The pool is not protected at all.

The slider also grants access to our detached garage, which holds his office, and my oldest son’s workshop. So the slider is utilized multiple times daily. Years one and two, I got child-safe sliding door locks and alarms, trying to force everyone to go out the front door and around the house to access the garage. It didn’t work. My partner would still utilize the sliding door. Older kids would go out that door to access the garage. Even forcing everyone out the front door isn’t foolproof because a younger kid can still run around the house, through the garage, or out the gate.

This year, she gave her partner an ultimatum.

Drownings happen fast. I’m told, “Just watch them.” Yes, obviously. The youngest two are also in their second year of swim lessons. I don’t feel comfortable without a gated pool, bottom line. This summer, I’m refusing to open the pool until a six-foot fence with a locking gate is installed around the entire pool. My older kids are giving me grief that I’m ruining their summer. The partner has said he doesn’t have time to install a fence, but won’t hire anyone because no one can do anything as good as he can. #sarcasm. Family is upset they can’t come swim. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see who’s right on this topic.

But let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it first.

Here’s some good advice.

This would shake any parent.

As this person explains, they would feel the same way.

This is super sad.

She should not give up.

The safety of her children is more important than anything else, and it’s hard to believe the father can’t see that.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.