She Told Her New Boyfriend That She Didn’t Want Him To Walk Her Home, But He Kept Insisting Until She Finally Had To Scream At Him

When in a new relationship, both parties are trying to learn as much as possible about each other, including what types of boundaries they have in different situations.

What would you do if you made it clear to your new boyfriend that you didn’t want him to walk you home, but he kept insisting, making you uncomfortable?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she finally had to yell at him to get him to back down, which made him upset.

Check it out.

AITA for not letting my boyfriend walk me home? I’ve dated this guy for around two weeks, but I haven’t told my parents about him yet, and after our date today he really wanted to walk me home. I had already insisted that he get off at his train stop but he stayed on the train all the way to my stop.

He isn’t listening to what she wants.

At first it was done in a joking/playful manner, in which I pleaded him to get off, but he would disagree (we have a sort of joke that he makes all the decisions for me in a dom/sub way), and it was funny, so I thought it was fine. When we get off the train, I still play along with it, but then I feel tired and want to head home, so I intend to part ways, setting off on my journey home. However, he turns and follows me. I laugh and say ‘no seriously go home now I don’t want you to walk me home’ but then he grabs my hand as I walk away, and he comes with me.

This is definitely crossing a line.

I shake him off and walk in my own direction and this time he picks me up (he’s a lot taller/stronger than me) and now I start getting a bit nervous because he doesn’t appear like he was going to leave so I start struggling against him. I was really scared at this moment because I don’t really know him that well and I felt unsafe, so I started to raise my voice and said, ‘if you don’t leave, I’m actually going to scream for help’ and it wasn’t until I said that then he stopped. We fought about this after over text.

Well, she shouldn’t lie, but I understand why she did.

Also note that I had lied to him about telling my parents– he really wanted me to, but I didn’t feel comfortable, so I just told him that I had told my parents about the relationship. AITA?

No way, he took their little dynamic way too far and she reacted appropriately.

He needs to learn boundaries.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this.

Yeah, this is a dangerous situation.

This is good advice.

This is very unsafe.

Exactly, he is either abusive or way to immature for a relationship.

Yup, she needs to run!

Don’t mistake red flags for a carnival.

Get out of this relationship now!

