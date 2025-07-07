She Tried To Leave The Mall With A Chanel Bag She Bought, But It Suddenly Started Beeping and Would Not Stop
by Ben Auxier
Personally, I’ve only ever shoplifted once, and it was by accident. Put some groceries on the bottom part of the shopping cart and forgot to ring ’em up. By the time I was in the parking lot I was too embarrassed to go back in. Lock me up.
Still, I always get weirdly nervous around store security, as though I’ve done something wrong, so this situation would be my nightmare.
Check out the video from TikTok user @shekitatrub:
“Leaving a sensor on a purse goes crazy. I don’t know, but it’s beeping the bag.”
“The lady in Prada said, ‘excuse me, miss, what is going on in your bag?'”
“I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ Oh, wow.”
@shekitatrub
The Chanel store tried to embarrass me today had me walking around that mall beeping lol
People in the comments were NOT taking this as lightly as the customer herself.
Like, they demanded demands.
We gotta get that bag.
This could have gone a lot worse.
Like I said, total nightmare.
