July 7, 2025 at 8:48 am

She Tried To Leave The Mall With A Chanel Bag She Bought, But It Suddenly Started Beeping and Would Not Stop

by Ben Auxier

A Chanel bag being unboxed in the store

TikTok/shekitatrub

Personally, I’ve only ever shoplifted once, and it was by accident. Put some groceries on the bottom part of the shopping cart and forgot to ring ’em up. By the time I was in the parking lot I was too embarrassed to go back in. Lock me up.

Still, I always get weirdly nervous around store security, as though I’ve done something wrong, so this situation would be my nightmare.

Check out the video from TikTok user @shekitatrub:

“Leaving a sensor on a purse goes crazy. I don’t know, but it’s beeping the bag.”

“The lady in Prada said, ‘excuse me, miss, what is going on in your bag?'”

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ Oh, wow.”

@shekitatrub

The Chanel store tried to embarrass me today had me walking around that mall beeping lol

♬ original sound – TruBomb

People in the comments were NOT taking this as lightly as the customer herself.

2025 06 13 21 58 32 She Tried To Leave The Mall With A Chanel Bag She Bought, But It Suddenly Started Beeping and Would Not Stop

Like, they demanded demands.

2025 06 13 21 58 50 She Tried To Leave The Mall With A Chanel Bag She Bought, But It Suddenly Started Beeping and Would Not Stop

We gotta get that bag.

2025 06 13 21 59 00 She Tried To Leave The Mall With A Chanel Bag She Bought, But It Suddenly Started Beeping and Would Not Stop

This could have gone a lot worse.

2025 06 13 21 58 42 She Tried To Leave The Mall With A Chanel Bag She Bought, But It Suddenly Started Beeping and Would Not Stop

Like I said, total nightmare.

