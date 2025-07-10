She Tried To Pay Her Sister-In-Law What The Baked Goods Were Truly Worth, But A Small Gesture Turned Into A Kindness Standoff

Compensation can be a sensitive subject, especially when the service comes from family.

Her sister-in-law was excited to bake treats for a party, but refused any pay beyond the cost of ingredients.

So one woman is torn between respecting her sister-in-law’s wishes and paying what she thinks the baked goods are really worth.

Read on for the whole story!

WIBTA if I paid my SIL what I think she should get, instead of what she’s asking for, for the biscuits she’s baking? It’s my child’s birthday party soon, and my amazing SIL is baking some biscuits for us to give out instead of party bags. She’s had two stamps made to personalize them and is going all out with edible glitter, etc. My child is absolutely thrilled, and SIL seems to be excited to make them.

She’s not asking for a traditional form of payment.

I know she’s thinking of doing this as a small business, and she’s asked me to leave her a good review (obviously I will — she’s literally one of my favorite people ever!), but we are massively disagreeing on the price that should be paid. She said she feels guilty asking, but as she’s still on mat leave, could I cover the ingredients, which is less than £20.

She thinks her SIL deserves a lot more compensation for her talents.

But she’s not factored in her time at all, which is frustrating me, because that’s time she could be spending doing other things with her family. I looked up pay rates for bakers in my country and the time it should take to make the number of biscuits, and added it onto the ingredients cost and told her that’s what I’ll pay.

But the two just can’t agree on a price.

She’s vehemently disagreed with this and said that it’s her niece’s party and she wants to do it at ingredients cost. If the roles were reversed, I’d be annoyed if she paid the higher amount, but I don’t want her to sell herself short. So, WIBTA if I just paid her the researched cost, or should I be respectful of her quoted price?

It’s like a war over who can be more generous!

What did Reddit think?

Usually these stories go a different direction!

This user thinks the rate may also be lower because it’s family.

If she won’t accept more money, she can make her gratitude apparent in other ways.

Maybe she could pay her SIL back a different way?

Whether through time or payment, they were both coming from a place of care, and that’s a pretty good position to be in!

