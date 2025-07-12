July 12, 2025 at 4:48 am

She Tried Using Bar Keepers Friend To Clean Their Fridge, But Then Regretted It Immediately

by Ben Auxier

So, there’s this cleaning product called “Bar Keepers Friend,” which drives me crazy.

Not because I’ve ever used it, but because of the name itself. First of all, “barkeeper” is usually written as a compound word, and also, if your product is that person’s friend, it’s a possessive, so it should be called Barkeepers’ Friend, and how did you make two mistakes in a single title like that?

Anyway, others have differing complaints, like TikTok user @iambrebby:

“Barkeepers friend ruined my fridge,” reads the caption.

The company’s website described this stuff thusly: “tough enough to tackle a greasy grill grate, yet gentle enough to use on glass, BKF Cleanser is the product you can trust to get the job done.”

And yes, it explicitly says the cleaner works well on both stainless steel and aluminum.

Yet once it’s dried off on this fridge…

“So many scratches.”

@iambrebby

Is this fixable ??😔 #barkeepersfriend #pinalen #spongetok #cleantok #fridgeclean #cleanasmr #cleaningmotivation #softscrub #apartmentcleaning #asmr #asmrclean #sudsy #cleaning

♬ original sound – bre🫧

The comments all chimed in with a resounding “WHAT ARE YOU DOING?”

The rough side of the sponge is…yanno, rough.

You’re hurting us!

In short:

Learn from her mistake, I guess.

The Sifter