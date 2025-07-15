She Waited All Evening To Do A Favor For A Friend, But When He Canceled Without Apology, Their Friendship Fell Apart
Doing a friend a favor should never leave someone feeling dismissed or blamed.
One person rearranged her evening to help her friend out, but when he flaked and shifted the blame, it revealed something deeper about their dynamic she just couldn’t ignore.
This friendship will never be the same.
Read on for the full story!
AITA for cancelling cat sitting last minute after being stood up?
We had agreed that he dropped off his cat at 19:30 in the evening or a bit later.
I was all ready, had prepared my flat, waiting.
But then everything changed.
At 19:50, I got a call that his plans changed and he either makes it really, really late at night or tomorrow morning.
I could hear restaurant noises in the background.
I was stumbled and said, well, just drop it off.
But still, he continued to disrespected her time.
But after an hour, I texted that I didn’t find it very nice that he didn’t call me upfront, as I would have loved to enjoy my evening then otherwise.
His answer was that his plans changed and I should have made it clear that I expected him that day.
And that is what really hurt me—no apology, no “I am sorry,” no “my behavior sucked,” etc.
So she fights back.
I said: don’t put this on me. We had agreed 19:30 and you called 19:50 to cancel.
I asked back if there are other options for his cat to stay for the long weekend. I need distance from this.
He responded by saying that he would like to end the friendship and does not want contact anymore and blocked me.
AITA?
This misstep could have been salvaged by an apology, but he couldn’t even bother to do that.
What did Reddit think?
It’s just plain inconsiderate that this friend would behave this way.
This commenter compiles a compelling list of all the reasons this friend messed up big time.
More direct communication could have spared some grief here.
Maybe it’s for the best this friendship is over.
Her time was never really a priority to him.
