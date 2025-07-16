She Wanted To Pay Part Of Her Grocery Bill With Cash And The Rest With A Credit Card, But The Cashier Claimed That Wasn’t Possible
When things don’t work out as planned at a business, it might seem like you’re out of luck; however, savvy customers know that isn’t the case.
Imagine grocery shopping, but you don’t have enough cash with you to pay for your entire purchase. Would you put a few things back, or would you pay for part of the purchase with a credit card?
This shopper wanted to pay with cash and a credit card, but when she was told she couldn’t do that, she found a loophole.
Let’s see what she did.
Can’t do mixed bill? Fine.
I went to an Asian grocery store on the weekend to buy groceries and i got $70 cash which I wanted to spend before using my credit card because I got 2% off for using cash.
So I went to the grocery store, did some shopping and when I brought my item to the cashier and told her I would like to pay some with cash and the rest with credit card. Basically, a mixed payment.
But there was a hitch in her plan.
My shopping came back at $84 and I was told mixed billing is not available on the weekend.
I was confused why she didn’t tell me, so I said sure, cancel some items and I’ll put them back.
My total became $67 including 2% discount.
Fortunately she knew how to get the benefit she was after…
I took the rest of the item, instead of putting them back.
Then I walked 1 turn around the shelf back to the cashier again and said “Hi there, how you doing? That’s all for today.”
She looked at me speechless.
That was a creative solution to a silly problem.
Here is what people are saying on Reddit.
Senior ladies must be experts at this.
Maybe, but I was wondering if there’s another reason she couldn’t do cashback that day.
Yes. It’s nice of them to give customers the discount for that.
Really? I wonder why.
This was a smart workaround.
