She Wanted To Pay Part Of Her Grocery Bill With Cash And The Rest With A Credit Card, But The Cashier Claimed That Wasn’t Possible

by Ashley Ashbee

When things don’t work out as planned at a business, it might seem like you’re out of luck; however, savvy customers know that isn’t the case.

Imagine grocery shopping, but you don’t have enough cash with you to pay for your entire purchase. Would you put a few things back, or would you pay for part of the purchase with a credit card?

This shopper wanted to pay with cash and a credit card, but when she was told she couldn’t do that, she found a loophole.

Let’s see what she did.

Can’t do mixed bill? Fine.

I went to an Asian grocery store on the weekend to buy groceries and i got $70 cash which I wanted to spend before using my credit card because I got 2% off for using cash.

So I went to the grocery store, did some shopping and when I brought my item to the cashier and told her I would like to pay some with cash and the rest with credit card. Basically, a mixed payment.

But there was a hitch in her plan.

My shopping came back at $84 and I was told mixed billing is not available on the weekend.

I was confused why she didn’t tell me, so I said sure, cancel some items and I’ll put them back.

My total became $67 including 2% discount.

Fortunately she knew how to get the benefit she was after…

I took the rest of the item, instead of putting them back.

Then I walked 1 turn around the shelf back to the cashier again and said “Hi there, how you doing? That’s all for today.”

She looked at me speechless.

That was a creative solution to a silly problem.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

Senior ladies must be experts at this.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 2.44.51 AM She Wanted To Pay Part Of Her Grocery Bill With Cash And The Rest With A Credit Card, But The Cashier Claimed That Wasnt Possible

Maybe, but I was wondering if there’s another reason she couldn’t do cashback that day.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 2.45.36 AM She Wanted To Pay Part Of Her Grocery Bill With Cash And The Rest With A Credit Card, But The Cashier Claimed That Wasnt Possible

Yes. It’s nice of them to give customers the discount for that.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 2.46.14 AM She Wanted To Pay Part Of Her Grocery Bill With Cash And The Rest With A Credit Card, But The Cashier Claimed That Wasnt Possible

Really? I wonder why.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 2.46.34 AM She Wanted To Pay Part Of Her Grocery Bill With Cash And The Rest With A Credit Card, But The Cashier Claimed That Wasnt Possible

This was a smart workaround.

