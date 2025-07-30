Instacart Employee Wanted To Save Her Customer Money On Hot Dogs, But They Weren’t Interested. – ‘What’s wrong with this one? Cause I buy these.’
by Ben Auxier
Today, for the first time, I tried out a service that connects you with stores and restaurants selling their end-of-shelf-life food for a steep discount.
Why?
Because groceries are crazy expensive, that’s why.
So it’s weird that someone wouldn’t take all the advantaged they were offered, like in this video from TikTok user @dnasiabrown1:
“Y’all really out here spending $6 for eight?”
“For six hot dogs?”
“What the **** is wrong with this one? What’s wrong with this one? Cause I buy these.”
@dnasiabrown1
#groceryhaul #groceries #foodtiktok
Arguments about the quality started up right away.
LOTS of arguments.
Also the health risks…
But ultimately, people want what they want.
Personally, I don’t think I’ve ever had a hot dog that tasted substantially better than any other hot dog (putting aside differences in quality of toppings).
Perhaps I have an unrefined meat tube pallet.
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.