Instacart Employee Wanted To Save Her Customer Money On Hot Dogs, But They Weren’t Interested. – ‘What’s wrong with this one? Cause I buy these.’

by Ben Auxier

Hot dogs in a grocery store

TikTok/dnasiabrown1

Today, for the first time, I tried out a service that connects you with stores and restaurants selling their end-of-shelf-life food for a steep discount.

Why?

Because groceries are crazy expensive, that’s why.

So it’s weird that someone wouldn’t take all the advantaged they were offered, like in this video from TikTok user @dnasiabrown1:

Hot dogs in a grocery store

TikTok/dnasiabrown1

“Y’all really out here spending $6 for eight?”

Hot dogs in a grocery store

TikTok/dnasiabrown1

“For six hot dogs?”

Hot dogs in a grocery store

TikTok/dnasiabrown1

“What the **** is wrong with this one? What’s wrong with this one? Cause I buy these.”

@dnasiabrown1

#groceryhaul #groceries #foodtiktok

♬ original sound – Dnasia Brown

Arguments about the quality started up right away.

2025 06 08 23 31 40 Instacart Employee Wanted To Save Her Customer Money On Hot Dogs, But They Werent Interested. Whats wrong with this one? Cause I buy these.

LOTS of arguments.

2025 06 08 23 31 00 Instacart Employee Wanted To Save Her Customer Money On Hot Dogs, But They Werent Interested. Whats wrong with this one? Cause I buy these.

Also the health risks…

2025 06 08 23 31 18 Instacart Employee Wanted To Save Her Customer Money On Hot Dogs, But They Werent Interested. Whats wrong with this one? Cause I buy these.

But ultimately, people want what they want.

2025 06 08 23 31 30 Instacart Employee Wanted To Save Her Customer Money On Hot Dogs, But They Werent Interested. Whats wrong with this one? Cause I buy these.

Personally, I don’t think I’ve ever had a hot dog that tasted substantially better than any other hot dog (putting aside differences in quality of toppings).

Perhaps I have an unrefined meat tube pallet.

