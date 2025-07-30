Instacart Employee Wanted To Save Her Customer Money On Hot Dogs, But They Weren’t Interested. – ‘What’s wrong with this one? Cause I buy these.’

Today, for the first time, I tried out a service that connects you with stores and restaurants selling their end-of-shelf-life food for a steep discount.

Why?

Because groceries are crazy expensive, that’s why.

So it’s weird that someone wouldn’t take all the advantaged they were offered, like in this video from TikTok user @dnasiabrown1:

“Y’all really out here spending $6 for eight?”

“For six hot dogs?”

“What the **** is wrong with this one? What’s wrong with this one? Cause I buy these.”

Arguments about the quality started up right away.

LOTS of arguments.

Also the health risks…

But ultimately, people want what they want.

Personally, I don’t think I’ve ever had a hot dog that tasted substantially better than any other hot dog (putting aside differences in quality of toppings).

Perhaps I have an unrefined meat tube pallet.

