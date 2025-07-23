She Was Asked To Pet-Sit A Friend’s New Cat For Free, But Now Her Friends Are Mad Because Their House Wasn’t Left Spotless When They Got Home

When you go to a friend’s house to pet sit while they are on vacation, it is nice to keep the house relatively clean during your stay.

AITA for not cleaning my friends’ house after pet-sitting their cat for a week (for free)? A while ago, I helped out two close friends, Steven (a good friend and former coworker) and his girlfriend Clara. We worked together for about four years until I moved away 8 months ago, but we stayed in touch and I visited a few times. I also became good friends with Clara. They live in a rented house.

Two months ago, they adopted a stray cat. They were absolutely over the moon! Since they’d never had a cat before and I’ve had cats all my life, they messaged me constantly with questions. They had a one-week vacation booked before adopting the cat. Clara asked if I could come stay in their home and take care of her. She said it was a big ask, but I was the only person she trusted. I have a flexible work situation, and they’re good friends, so I agreed.

I used 5 vacation days, traveled 6 hours to their city, and stayed 7 days. I took care of the cat, watered plants, and sent daily photo updates. Their fridge was fully stocked, I didn’t spend anything. But the week was rough. I had relationship problems, tend to overthink, and the cat went into heat and meowed nonstop (they said they’d fix her before, but it didn’t happen). With not much to do and the constant noise, I was really drained. Still, I got through it. On day 6, I sent Steven a voice message saying I was happy to be heading home and explained how I’d clean before leaving, but some mess would remain. He replied I shouldn’t worry and they’d handle it all.

I left the next day. Second 6 hour trip. Two hours after I got home, Steven called. Very polite, but clearly upset, he said they were shocked at how I left the place, and told me Clara could not stop crying. I was stunned. I told him I thought part of the “compensation” for my help was that I didn’t need to leave the place spotless. He admitted he misunderstood my message and thought I planned to deep-clean. We ended the call politely and chalked it up to miscommunication. Here’s what I left: Empty bottles (refundable in my country) stacked on the table. Trash that could rot was taken out; cardboard and other dry trash were left in one spot. Used towels and bedsheets in a pile near the bed. Some rinsed dishes in the dishwasher, 3–4 items were rinsed but not loaded. No danger in reach for the cat. I’ve lived alone for 9 years and have always been considered tidy. But yes, I failed to consider their much higher cleaning standards. I apologized to Steven the next day for seeing only through my own lens.

Clara, however, sent a very harsh message: she was deeply disappointed, called me ungrateful, ended the friendship, and said I shouldn’t even dare to justify my behavior or apologize for anything. That message hit me hard. I lashed out in return, called her ungrateful, crazy, emotionally unstable. Childish, I know. Now Clara and I are done. Things with Steven are strained. The damage is done. But I still wonder: AITA for not leaving the house spotless after cat-sitting for free?

No way, these ‘friends’ are unappreciative. It isn’t like the house was left a disaster, it was a very reasonable amount of cleaning left to do.

There wasn’t much of a mess and even if there was, she saved them a ton of money compared to boarding the cat.

