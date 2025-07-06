She Was Promised Money For A Car Before Her Dad Passed, But When She Asked For It From The Estate, Her Sisters Turned On Her

Nothing brings out conflict like a will, especially when someone asks for something that was never written down.

So, what would you do if your late father promised you a financial gift, but passed before he could give it to you?

Would you stay silent to avoid upsetting the family?

Or would you bring it up during estate planning to keep things fair?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament and decides to fight for what’s hers.

Here’s what happened.

AITA – I was promised a financial gift from my dad but he died before I got it. My sisters now say I shouldn’t be able to claim it from the estate. I (F30) recently lost my dad. My sisters and I are due to receive some money from my dad’s estate. I brought up with my mum that my younger sister (27) recieved a financial gift from my dad last year to help her with the cost of driving lessons and the purchase of a car. I was told at the time that I would get the same amount towards the cost of a car when I bought one. My mum told me to raise this with my sisters as they had both been given financial help from my dad with buying a car, and I hadn’t, due to not having started learning. I brought this up with them today and asked that I receive this money from the estate.

Her older sisters see it differently.

They said that it’s not their fault that my dad passed away before I started to learn how to drive, and I don’t have any claim to the money I was promised. I responded that it was unfair that they had both received the money and that I should be paid this out of his estate. They disagreed and said that I couldn’t make claims to be owed this. My older sister (35) said that she learnt to drive when she was 17, and it was ridiculous to even bring this up at my age.

There are good reasons she didn’t learn at 17 like everyone else.

My sister was given a car and driving lessons as a gift when she turned 17. However, 5 years later, when I turned 17, my family was in financial difficulty and couldn’t afford to do the same for me, and so I didn’t learn. I then went off to university, moved abroad, moved back to the UK, lived in a big city, and always used public transport, so driving wasn’t a priority. As I get older, I want to learn for when I have kids – hopefully in the next 5 years. This disagreement led to a huge argument, and my older sister stormed off and called me names. This feels quite obvious to me, but they’re of a very different opinion, and it’s causing rifts in our relationship. AITA??

Eek! This whole situation sounds like quite a mess.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit think she should handle it.

