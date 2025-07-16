She’s Been Paying For Cars For Awhile, But Somehow Finds Herself The Only One In The Family Without Access To One

If I were a praying man, I’d probably say a daily prayer of protection for my rapidly aging Hyundai.

Cause when something goes wrong with your car, boy does it go wrong…

Once you find yourself without wheels, you start looking at all options, and in a convoluted mess like the situation in this story, the options are slim.

How does someone who has financed two cars within a few years end up carless? Let’s find out.

AITA for taking back the car I let my sister use after my own car was totaled? I financed a Mini Cooper under my name almost 3 years ago. I paid for the first full year (about 8.5k), then let my younger sister use it when she needed a car for college. My parents took over the payments after that (about 1.7 years), but the loan has always been under my name. I also paid for new wheels before giving her the car (they said it’s like “buying a new car” so the wheels should be new…)

This already feels like a really bad deal.

At the time, I financed a Tesla for myself under my parents’ name. They claimed the $7,500 EV tax credit and promised to pay me back, but never did. I was gonna use this to pay off the Tesla faster. Now the Tesla is totaled and I’m carless.

OP really needs a car.

My credit has dropped and it wouldn’t be smart to finance or lease anything right now. Meanwhile, my sister is still driving the Mini, which I’m still legally responsible for. I told my family I need to take the Mini back and finish the payments. I’m not asking to be paid back for the first year, the wheels, or the tax credit. I just need the car I’m still tied to.

So where do we go from here?

I feel like a lil jerk but also it doesn’t feel fair that my sister got a newer car in college and post grad while I had to drive a very very old car that broke down so much 😭 until I could get a new car. Am I the [jerk]?

Totaling a Tesla? Not good. The parents stealing the tax credit? Also, not good.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

You might be able to untangle with some unfun math:

But in general, everybody screwed up.

This kinda sums it up:

Couldn’t have said it better myself.

