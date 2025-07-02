Shopper Accidentally Matched The Grocery Store’s Uniform, So Other Shoppers Started Turning To Him For Help

Sometimes all it takes is a color-coordinated shirt to be cast in an unexpected role.

One shopper had barely stepped into the grocery store before another customer began asking for directions, and he played along with surprising ease!

Read on for the full story!

I Don’t Work Here, But Sure I’ll Help You Find the Bananas A few weeks ago, I was at the supermarket wearing a red polo shirt totally by accident. Turns out, that’s exactly what the employees wear.

Other shoppers were quick to mistake him as an employee.

As I’m browsing the cereal aisle, a lady storms up to me and says, “Excuse me, young man, where are the bananas?”

But instead of correcting them, he took another approach.

I open my mouth to say, “Oh, I don’t work here,” but she looks so stressed and urgent that I just… point toward the produce section and say, “Aisle 5, near the apples.” She thanks me and hurries off.

But that’s not the end of it.

Five minutes later, another guy asks where the almond milk is. I shrug and say, “Probably near the regular milk?” He nods like I’m a genius.

He figures he might as well keep up the good work!

By the time I leave, I’ve helped four people. One even asked about discounts. I never told anyone I wasn’t an employee. I just went along with it. Honestly, I kind of crushed it. Thinking of putting “Grocery Guidance Specialist” on my résumé now.

Give this kind young man a raise immediately!

What did Reddit make of all this?

Turns out others have experienced this too!

Many shoppers could benefit from a specialist to help them find things.

Some people just get approached more than others.

Some lucky people end up finding a genuine ex-employee!

He didn’t plan on becoming the unofficial floor associate, but he nailed it anyway.

Maybe blending in isn’t always a bad thing!

