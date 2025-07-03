Shopper Assumed The Nearest Person To The Freezer Worked There, So He Ended Up Embarrassing Himself In Front Of An Actual Employee

People often make snap judgments based on appearances, especially in busy stores.

When someone mistakes a random shopper for an employee, things can get awkward fast.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Fun twist, he doesn’t work here but I do Earlier today, I was in frozen food working the load that just came in. I have carts full of product I’m actively stocking.

The employee notices a shopper nearby perusing the frozen section.

Gentleman about 10 ft away looking at the ice cream (I had already asked if he needed help) is on the phone talking to whomever about what ice cream they want.

But soon comes another customer, clearly in a hurry.

Kid (maybe late teens, early 20s) comes around the corner and looks at me, looks at the guy by the ice cream, walks up to the guy, and shoves his phone in his face. Preface: I am in full uniform— all black, store logos all over my shirt, hat, name badge. The guy was in tan pants, blue shirt, and gray hat. Also, he was on the phone talking.

The kid rudely demands help from the shopper.

Kid (phone in guy’s face): “Help me find this!” Guy (while still on the phone): “I don’t work here! He does.” (Points at me)

Suddenly, the kid’s demeanor changes.

Kid’s face drops and he gets real timid. Guy wasn’t mean, but was very curt.

The real employee helped him find what he was looking for and got a good laugh.

Kid walks over to me, shows me what he was looking for. I help him and he moves on. I’m still chuckling over why he thought the other guy worked there too.

The kid walked away a little embarrassed, but at least he got what he needed.

What did Reddit have to say?

Delivery drivers for certain delivery service seem to have a well-known reputation.

This user has a clever retort for those who the question.

Some customers are just plain rude.

The wardrobe is usually what causes the most confusion.

Maybe next time this teen will think twice before shoving his phone at the first person he sees.

It was awkward at first, but some mistakes end up making great stories.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.