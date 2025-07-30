Sister-In-Law Spent Years Insulting Their Home And Life Choices, So Now The Wife Is Deciding If She Should Be Allowed To Tour Their New House Or Not
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Some people make it impossible to want them around.
Imagine building a home with the help of your in-laws, feeling proud of the final result, and looking forward to sharing it, except there’s one family member who always has something nasty to say.
Would you invite that person or not?
In today’s story, one woman deals with this exact predicament and doesn’t want the woman at her house.
Here’s what’s going on.
WIBTA if I told my rude SIL that she can’t view my new house?
My husband (35M) and I (35F) recently built a new house.
My FIL is a professional contractor, and he was the contractor for our house build. My BIL (husband’s brother) is a carpenter, and he also worked on our house full-time during the build.
So, it was definitely a family project.
My FIL and BIL are both really nice people, and I’m grateful for both of them.
However, my SIL (34F, husband’s sister) is a miserable and rude person.
There are times she has been so rude to me that family has had to step in and tell her to stop.
A lot of her rude comments have been related to the fact that my husband and I don’t have any kids yet (we plan to start trying for a baby next year).
The SIL has said some really hurtful things.
SIL feels strongly that women should have kids when they are in their 20s.
She has told me that I’m going to have miscarriages, my kids are going to be autistic/have Down Syndrome, I’m going to be an old mom, etc, because my husband and I decided to wait until our 30s to have kids.
In the past, when we have had SIL over to our house, she only makes rude comments and never has anything nice to say.
When we hosted a birthday party for my husband (in our old house), SIL walked in the door, looked around, and said, “Wow, your house is actually clean for once.”
SIL stopped by our new house when it was under construction, and her only comment was “I can’t believe how small your new house looks.”
This summer, the SIL will be in town.
SIL doesn’t live close by (thankfully). She will be visiting my MIL and FIL this summer.
It’s the first time she has visited since our house build was completed.
My FIL and BIL are proud of the house and want to show it off, and I want them to be able to do so.
I’m really grateful for the work they put into it.
A bunch of other family members will be visiting this summer, and I’m happy to take all of them through the house.
But, given our history, I’d rather not have SIL through the house.
My in-laws know SIL and I aren’t on good terms.
I’m sure SIL will want to see the house, but I doubt she will ask my husband or me directly if she can come by.
She will most likely get MIL to ask my husband or me if they can stop by.
AITA?
Yikes! It’s one thing not to get along, but those comments are just mean.
Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.
These are all great suggestions.
As this person points out, she should discuss it with her husband.
This reader thinks it would be wrong to keep her away.
Yet another great idea.
For this person, they should make bets.
She should have fun with it.
She may be stuck dealing with the situation depending on what her husband says, so she should make the best of it.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents' 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
