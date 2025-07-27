“Someone” Needed To Sleep On The Floor At The Sleepover, But The Biggest Friend Is Sure They Were All Talking About Her

I’m old enough that I reached a point quite a while ago where my personal policy became no more sleeping on any floors unless it’s an absolutely emergency.

But when you’re young and your body is all resilient and whatnot, sometimes that’s asked of you, or required, or…hinted?

Like in this story:

AITA for not volunteering to sleep on the floor even though my friends were hinting that I should? Last night my friends and I (all 16-17F) basically had a sleepover at one of their houses, there were five of us in total. My friend has a queen size bed I think, so it was really cramped in there with not much arm or leg space. At one point everyone got tired of trying to make it work, so my friend Amanda (whose house we were sleeping at) suggested that someone sleep on the floor. She said she’ll get some extra pillows and blankets for that person.

She knew they wanted her to sleep on the floor.

If I’m being honest, I know that comment was made towards me because I am on the bigger side compared to my friends. I kinda just brushed it off because although no one said “You’re fat, sleep on the floor” it kinda felt like they were implying that. Like soon as Amanda says someone should sleep on the floor, they all started talking about how small they were and they weren’t taking up any space so it shouldn’t be them.

They weren’t being subtle.

I knew they expected me to say i’ll sleep on the floor, but I never did. Since no one offered, eventually Amanda slept on the floor herself and acted like it wasn’t a big deal. My friend Taylor said something like “you shouldn’t sleep on the floor in your own house, I think the person who takes up the most space should”. After that we wall just laid down and there was still little comments like “its still not enough room, someone else should’ve gotten on the floor” and “I feel bad for Amanda”.

Lights out?

Everyone did eventually go to sleep, and the topic was over. I couldn’t stop thinking about it. The whole night everyone was throwing indirect insults at me and making me feel like i’m at fault for Amanda having to sleep on the floor at her own house. I do understand that I’m the bigger one and it would’ve been more spacious without me on the bed, but they were making me feel really bad. I feel like they went about it the wrong way and once Amanda got on the floor they should’ve let It go. AITA?

Five people for one bed is unreasonable. Amanda needed an air mattress or something.

People responded in the comments on Reddit:

Who thought this would work?

This group sounds bad for you.

Saying something without saying it isn’t less hurtful than saying it.

At the very least, y’all need to learn to plan sleepovers better, cause this ain’t the arrangement.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.