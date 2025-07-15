Store Employee Helps Customer Find What He’s Looking For, And The Customer Is So Grateful That He Buys Them A Snack

Imagine working at a store when a customer comes in and asks you to help them find something. If you successfully helped them find what they were looking for, would you expect the interaction to end there, or would you expect something in return?

In today’s story, a store employee is caught off guard by a customer’s kindness.

Let’s see what happens.

A very kind customer. To break up my streak of slightly negative stories, here’s a short and sweet one. I was at work in the sports equipment store from my first post. (A store that sells sport, supplements, outdoor, hunting, skiing and biking stuff). I was manning the cashier as usual and it was about three out of five hours into my shift.

The employee helped a customer.

An english speaking guy comes and asks for my help in solving a confusing mess of price posters on protein powders to get the cheapest option. I help him find it, and he proceeds to say: “Thank you so much! I’m gonna buy you a chocolate!” I pause for a moment, look at him and say “Do you mean it?” He says “Yeah, what chocolate do you like?”

The employee humored him by answering.

“Milk chocolate” I respond. And he leaves the store. I didn’t expect him to actually do it, but about 7 minutes later, he comes back and hands me a large size milk chocolate bar and a coca cola, before shaking my hand and saying “Here you have a chocolate, coke and a new friend!” and then he left again.

It was a very much appreciated gift.

For reference, the cost of these two items is almost the amount he saved on the protein powder. This gesture made my whole day better, and the coke was the energy boost i needed for the rest of the day. Thank you kind stranger 🙂

That was so sweet of the customer to do something nice for the employee as a thank you for being helpful.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This couple does something similar.

One employee had a similar experience.

That customer sounds like a great guy!

Sometimes kids can be the sweetest customers!

Chocolate is always a nice surprise!

