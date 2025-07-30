Student Would Get Messages From A Classmate Asking For Help With Homework, But Since The Classmate Was Just Using Him For Answers, He Decided To Ghost Him

Some people only show up when they need something.

If you were good in school and a classmate kept messaging you to ask for answers to questions on homework and tests, would you help them or ignore them?

This man was willing to help his classmates with school-related questions.

When one guy messaged him privately and asked a question, he answered it promptly.

But he noticed that when he tried to engage in small talk, the guy would completely ignore him.

So when exam day came, he decided to give him a taste of his own medicine.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Ghosted me and then tried to use me to cheat in a test It’s been a while since this happened, but during Covid, we had a big student group chat. When I had some free time, I liked to help people with superficial questions. Like, hey, do this to apply to this test and so on.

This man noticed that one of the guys in the student group chat would regularly send him a private message.

So, this guy started to message me privately, and always the same way. Starting with a “Hey, how are you doing? What are you up to?“ Then, immediately followed with a question about the studies. I answered the studies and went along with: “Thanks for asking, I’m good. I have been doing x or y. How have you been?“

He would answer the guy’s questions, but would get ignored afterwards.

I was doing the small talk because I thought we were becoming buddies. But my questions would always be ignored. Then, after answering the question about the studies, I would be ghosted. At first, I didn’t take it personal, but it became a routine.

The guy messaged him again and begged for the answer.

So when we did our test online (Covid reasons), he sent me a chill text. “Hey, can you give me what you have written in section d and e real quick? Thanks.“ At that moment, I just glanced at the message and ignored it. Then, I got the next message with a bit more sincerity, adding a “please,“ then, started begging.

But he decided to ignore him once and for all.

I just ignored him. For the rest of my time at the university, he never messaged me again. No more texts, no more questions. Thinking back, I feel a bit proud of me and petty.

It was nice of him to be helpful, but it was rude of the classmate to just want the answers instead of a friendship.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Sometimes, ignoring someone is the loudest answer you can give.

