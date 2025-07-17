July 17, 2025 at 6:48 am

Subaru Owner Was Trying To Replace A Headlight, But The Hoops He Had to Jump Through Were Ridiculous

by Ben Auxier

The innards of a Subaru

Look, I get it, some repairs are going to have to be left to the professionals with professional tools.

But surely not the SIMPLE ones, right?

“I want to know what the **** the engineers at Subaru were smoking…”

“…when they decided that to replace the ******* headlight bulb…”

“…you have to pull the trim off of the ******* wheel well and reach in.”

Such a pain in the ass for no reason #subaru

It’s part of a cash grab, maybe?

2025 05 25 19 29 57 Subaru Owner Was Trying To Replace A Headlight, But The Hoops He Had to Jump Through Were Ridiculous

Unfortunately it’s a widespread problem.

2025 05 25 19 30 13 Subaru Owner Was Trying To Replace A Headlight, But The Hoops He Had to Jump Through Were Ridiculous

Like, it’s all over the place.

2025 05 25 19 30 19 Subaru Owner Was Trying To Replace A Headlight, But The Hoops He Had to Jump Through Were Ridiculous

That very last comment sent me. 😀

“You’re not that hard” is going to be my go-to insult from now on.

