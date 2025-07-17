Subaru Owner Was Trying To Replace A Headlight, But The Hoops He Had to Jump Through Were Ridiculous
by Ben Auxier
Look, I get it, some repairs are going to have to be left to the professionals with professional tools.
But surely not the SIMPLE ones, right?
Watch this video from TikTok user @metal_and_chrome:
“I want to know what the **** the engineers at Subaru were smoking…”
“…when they decided that to replace the ******* headlight bulb…”
“…you have to pull the trim off of the ******* wheel well and reach in.”
@metal_and_chrome
Such a pain in the ass for no reason #subaru
It’s part of a cash grab, maybe?
Unfortunately it’s a widespread problem.
Like, it’s all over the place.
That very last comment sent me. 😀
“You’re not that hard” is going to be my go-to insult from now on.
