Teacher Told A Student He Could Only Play On His Phone In Class If He Got A Perfect Score, So He Surprised Everyone By Doing Just That

I can’t imagine how hard it must be for teachers to keep their students off of their phones these days…and I also can’t imagine how hard it is for kids to put those devices down in the classroom.

Those two ends of the spectrum collided in this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page and we think you’ll get a big kick out of it!

Read on to see what happened…

“If you get a 100 on the final you can keep your phone.” “So freshman year of high school I was in the most disliked teacher’s math class, and because I was in the gifted program, there was a lot of malicious compliance. But my favorite example is two weeks before the midterm final, one of those kids (you know, the kind that doesn’t care and always bullies their teachers but never gets in trouble), who also happened to be this teacher’s least favorite student was on his phone instead of working (as per usual).

Sounds like a great learning environment!

And this teacher was in an especially bad mood today, so she started yelling at this kid, calling him dumb, useless, stupid, etc. where the kid didn’t care at all. She got fed up yelling at him so she said “You know what? If you get a 100 on the final you can keep playing on your phone.”

He nailed it!

Finals came around and not only did the kid get a 100 on the final, but so did 3/4 of our class, meaning we outperformed all of the other classes. The rest of the year consisted of everyone in that class playing on our phones.”

Turns out the class wasn’t as hard as the teacher thought!

Now check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person was impressed.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

This student became a legend that day…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.