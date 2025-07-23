Teacher Treated Her Like She Was A Waste Of Space, But When Her Best Friend Showed Up And Made Their Connection Clear, The Teacher’s Attitude Changed Instantly

Not everyone realizes who they’re disrespecting until it’s too late.

What would you do if a teacher dismissed you like you didn’t belong, but your best friend had enough influence to make her regret it?

Would you sit back and let things play out?

Or would you explain the situation to your friend and let him handle it?

In today’s story, one student finds herself in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

So, you don’t like me teach? This was when I was a senior in high school. Some backstory: I (f) was extremely introverted, and I suffered from chronic illness. I had been in Dropout Recovery, not because I was a dropout, but because I was sick. I got back into normal classes solely because I needed electives. Well, my best friend (m) had this teacher he really liked. She was the faculty member in charge of the school magazine, and he was the editor. She had a creative writing class, so I signed up. From minute one, she made it clear she thought I was a waste of space. I wrote a poem for an assignment, she said it was “too obtuse,” and you couldn’t tell what I meant.

Fed up, she told her friend about what was going on.

I took it to my math teacher and asked if he could tell what I was talking about. He took a minute to read it, and he said, “It’s a ‘blank’, why?” Didn’t even have to think about it. Same thing over and over. After a couple of weeks, I told my friend she hated me. He said, “Let me handle it.”

He fixed it instantly.

All he did was walk in during my class, greet her, then walk over to my chair and sit beside me. From there, he wrapped his arms around me and put his head on my shoulder. He said in a normal tone she could totally hear in the silent room, “Hey honey, how’s the project?” I wasn’t facing her, but we could both see her reflection in my computer monitor, which was off. Her jaw DROPPED. I’m pretty sure she paled. You see, my friend did almost everything on her magazine—editing, layout, and technical support. And it wasn’t a class. He could walk away with no penalty. She never said a bad word to me again and graded me fairly for the rest of the semester.

Wow! Now, that’s a great friend!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what he did.

Bravo to her friend!

It’s great that he was able to help, but honestly, it’s ridiculous that he even had to.

