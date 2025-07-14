Teen Was Forced To Babysit Her Sister’s Newborn All Summer, So She Snuck Out One Night And Now Her Family Is Furious Because Her Sister Had To Quit Her Job

Family should never force responsibilities that you aren’t ready for.

So, what would you do if your older sibling forced you to babysit their newborn every day over summer break, knowing you had no experience with infants and struggled with overstimulation? Would you make it work for your sister’s sake? Or would you draw the line and refuse to help?

In the following story, one teenager finds herself in this very predicament and wonders if she’s in the wrong. Here’s what happened.

AITA for sneaking out and causing my sister to lose her job? My sister is 33 (female), and I’m 14 (female). She had a baby three months ago. I just got out of school for the summer and really wanted to rest, but my sister decided she wants to finally get a job. Now she’s making me babysit my niece. I have zero experience with babies, and I get overstimulated easily. It’s been really hard for me. I asked her if she could put the baby in daycare or something, but she refused. I decided to just suck it up, but it’s been exhausting. I have insomnia, and it’s hard to sleep when I feel like I need to be awake 24/7 to watch the baby. I’m constantly scared something might happen if I fall asleep.

She tried to tell her mother, but that went nowhere.

I told my mom how I felt, but she said I’d just have to deal with it. Both my parents work, so I’m left alone with the baby for hours almost every day. A few days ago, I got tired of everything. The night before my sister got ready for work, I snuck out and went to my friend’s house so I wouldn’t have to deal with it and could finally get some sleep. When I came home that morning, I saw all the missed calls and messages, and my mom and sister were really mad at me. They said I was being selfish and lazy. My sister even quit her job because I told her I’d leave again if she kept making me babysit. I definitely felt bad after. It feels like my whole family is barely talking to me, except for my dad, and even he said I shouldn’t have done that. AITA?

Eek! That sounds like a stressful and potentially dangerous situation.

Let’s see how Reddit readers feel about it.

Apparently, this person has seen it before.

This reader thinks she should’ve warned someone.

As this person points out, she’s still a child herself.

It didn’t sound like it.

For this person, the baby is only the sister’s responsibility.

This is not a situation for a child.

She’s right for standing up against it, because given the circumstances, it sounds dangerous for both her and the infant.

