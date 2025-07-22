Teenager Tried To Warn Their Boss About A Fire, But He Told Them To “Shut Up And Get Back To Work!”

Have you ever had a boss who didn’t want to hear anything you had to say and just wanted you to do your job without complaint? If there were a true emergency, would you speak up, or would you stay quiet to follow the boss’s rules?

This teenager was working at a leather shop when the light caught fire, so they immediately ran to their boss to tell him what happened.

Read the full story below to find out how the story escalated.

First time following rules One of my first jobs at 14 was in a leather shop. We turned deer hide into leather. It was actually physically demanding and unhealthy, I’m sure because we dipped the hides in lye before working them in some old large wood buildings.

This teenager rushed to his boss to tell him there was a fire.

My third day on the job, a light caught fire, and I went out to notify my boss. I said, “Hey, sir.” And he told me, “Not right now!” I pleaded and said, “But you should really hear—” He cut me off and said, “Not another word. Back to work or you’re fired!”

But following his boss’s instructions, they went back inside.

I wanted to tell him, and that’s when it clicked. I went back to work. I watched the far wall engulf in flames. I was watching my exit, debating on leaving soon.

Eventually, their boss realized how serious the problem was.

That’s when he came in rushing to the smoke. He yelled at me for still working and said, “Get outside.” I replied that he told me to get back to work as I walked out. Fire trucks were already coming in, and I hopped a bus home.

Yelling, “Fire!” might’ve worked instead of “Hey, Sir.”

Some bosses think their voice is the only thing that matters.

