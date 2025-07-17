Telemarketer Interrupted A Busy Music Store Owner’s Day, So They Decided To Flip The Script And Waste Their Time

Everyone knows that telemarketers can be annoying, but sometimes they inadvertently set themselves up for the perfect joke.

When one good humored music store owner found themselves on the other end of a spam call, they decided to take the opportunity to have a little fun.

Telemarketer got telemarketed I manage a music store. This happened 10 minutes ago. I answer the phone… telemarketer. He will henceforth be identified as TM:

The call started off pretty routine.

TM: “Hello sir, are you the one in charge of telephone bills at your company?” Me: “Oh oh oh… is this telemarketing? This sounds a lot like telemarketing to me!” TM: “… yes sir. If I could just…”

But then the manager decided to start having a little fun.

Me: “… this is your lucky day, sir! Do you happen to play music?” TM: “…. I do like listening to music.” Me: “… no, not LISTENING to music. Do you actually PLAY a musical instrument?”

Begrudgingly, the telemarketer answers the store owner’s questions.

TM: “… I play guitar.” Me: “OH BOY! This is your LUCKY DAY! Sir, if you ever come to [MUSIC STORE NAME], you will get a rebate on ANYTHING you want to buy!

Now the owner really goes in for the sales pitch.

Say, for example, you want to buy a $6.00 pack of guitar strings—I will sell them to you for only $5.50! And if you want to buy 10 packs, I will sell them to you for only $5.00 a pack!”

The telemarketer appears to get the message.

TM: “… I’m sorry sir, I have to go, I don’t have a lot of time.” Me: “No problem, sir. And remember, you will always get an amazing deal at [MUSIC STORE NAME]!!!” *** click ***

Now there’s a role reversal for the books.

This music store owner may not have made a sale, but they sure did get some frustration off their chest!

