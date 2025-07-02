July 2, 2025 at 2:47 am

The Bonnaroo Music Festival Was Canceled And People Were Pretty Upset About It

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about bonnaroo

TikTok/@dariankaia

I would never go to a huge music festival because I don’t think I’d even remotely have a good time, but I do feel sorry for the folks who were impacted by this…

I’m talking about people who spent time and money to go to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee only to see the event canceled after only one day because of bad weather.

A TikTokker named Darian posted a video and showed viewers how her and some of her fellow fans were pretty bummed out by the cancelation.

woman talking about bonnaroo

@dariankaia

Darian filmed her video in a gas station parking lot and she told viewers, “Well, Bonnaroo just canceled quite literally the entire weekend while we have all been at the Circle K parking lot for almost seven hours today.”

She pointed out a long column of cars and said, “And this is everyone.”

people walking in a parking lot

TikTok/@dariankaia

Darian said, “Maybe John [Summit] will have a pop-up in Broadway and rally the troops together and still end on a fun and exciting weekend,” referring to the popular DJ possibly doing a show in Nashville.

She added, “There are definitely a lot of people crying right now. In full tears and honestly complete shock. A lot of people flew all the way from across the country for this, and it’s canceled.”

Well, that sucks…

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@dariankaia

Check out the video.

@dariankaia

Bonnaroo completley cancelled 😭😭😭 #fashion #nashville #nashvilletn #bonnaroo #bonnaroofarm #bonnarootipsandtricks #bonnaroo2025

♬ original sound – Darian Kaia ✨ 2025 Bride 💍

Now take a look at how TikTokkers reacted.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 3.20.54 PM The Bonnaroo Music Festival Was Canceled And People Were Pretty Upset About It

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 3.21.28 PM The Bonnaroo Music Festival Was Canceled And People Were Pretty Upset About It

And one viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 3.21.48 PM The Bonnaroo Music Festival Was Canceled And People Were Pretty Upset About It

That’s what we call a Bonnaroo Bummer!

