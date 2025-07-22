HOA Tried To Force Him To Follow Their Yard Rules, So He Used Their Own Guidelines To Transform The Street And Inspired The Neighbors

Some rules sound strict until you actually read them.

So, what would you do if your new community started nitpicking your yard, but their own guidelines left plenty of room to push back?

Would you quietly do what they wanted?

Or would you get creative and do things on your terms?

In today’s story, one homeowner deals with this very decision and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

MC + a few law classes = me creating an amazing yard. My last rental lease ended just as the stay on evictions was lifted in 20/21 because of COVID-19. We couldn’t find a place to rent or buy reasonably. After 63 days in a hotel, with a puppy, we settled and pretty much bought the first thing we could. We get the keys and a very large community guideline book at the same time. No problem, I’ll check that out later, and I’ll set it aside. We move in, work on getting settled, and have the most insane year ever. We get Covid, my brand new house starts on fire (two different times, actually), I get put on medical leave, and I get let go. So I kinda forgot the guidelines.

Here’s where the problems begin.

Spring shows up, and so does a note on my door stating that, per guidelines, I had 30 days to paint or stain my steps, or I could be fined. We had actually just started to stain the back steps that very day. It just didn’t sit well with me, so I got out the guidelines. Sure enough, it states that you must paint or stain your steps. Paint colors must be approved. Oh, happy day! It doesn’t state that stain colors must be approved. When they tried to make me restain them, I went back to their book. You are allowed to plant flowers and shrubs without approval but you must have mulch. No problem, I made my own blue mulch for the entire front yard.

The neighbors actually liked the yard.

I was told I needed a certain percentage of grass in my yard. I asked for the percentage since there was not one in that book, and then I proceeded to plant every kind of decorative grass I could find as a border in my front yard. They showed up one day with a clipboard and told me I had to remove at least 75% of the plants in my yard. I said, “Done,” as soon as all of my neighbors’ yards were 75% grass, too. I really started something on that street since almost every house had done something drastic to their yard as well. I’d attach a picture if I could. Neighbors would stop to say they drive down my street every day just to look at what was blooming.

Yikes! Picky communities are the absolute worst!

Let’s see how Reddit readers relate to this situation.

This person doesn’t agree with what he did.

Here’s someone who thinks he’s too entitled.

This reader offers a similar situation.

Sounds like a good analogy.

It is his house.

But at the same time, the community had rules, and he should’ve learned them before moving in.

