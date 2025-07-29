The Invitation Said “It Would Be Great” If They Brought Vegan Food, But Does That Make It A Rule?
There are all kinds of faux pas one can make at a dinner party – some have made entire careers talking about such etiquette.
But what would those folks make of this veganism misadventure?
AITA for bringing a meat based product to my vegan friend’s dinner?
I (22F) was invited to a group dinner hosted by my friend Hannah (23F), who’s vegan.
In the message she said, “It would be awesome if you all could bring plant-based dishes so everyone can try everything.”
I didn’t think it was a RULE, I saw it more like a suggestion.
So, she brought both:
I am from Chile and my friends love our food, so I decided to bring empanadas de pino (non-vegan) and sopaipillas con pebre, which are vegan.
I made sure to put a visible tag that showed the vegan and non vegan food. (She didn’t try none of the dishes I brought)
But then there was social aftermath:
At the dinner, Hannah looked really upset and later texted me that I was really disrespectful for bringing animal products into her home.
I apologized, but I also didn’t think it was a that big of a deal since I didn’t force her to it and I brought a food that she could also eat.
Also, mind you, we’ve already eaten non-vegan food there plenty of times, so I would’ve never guessed it would be such a problem.
AITA?
Let’s check in with the comments:
A lot of folks said she was in the wrong.
Others put it down to a simple misunderstanding.
Maybe there’s no need to freak out?
I think both sides should show a little grace here.
