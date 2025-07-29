The Invitation Said “It Would Be Great” If They Brought Vegan Food, But Does That Make It A Rule?

There are all kinds of faux pas one can make at a dinner party – some have made entire careers talking about such etiquette.

But what would those folks make of this veganism misadventure?

AITA for bringing a meat based product to my vegan friend’s dinner? I (22F) was invited to a group dinner hosted by my friend Hannah (23F), who’s vegan. In the message she said, “It would be awesome if you all could bring plant-based dishes so everyone can try everything.” I didn’t think it was a RULE, I saw it more like a suggestion.

So, she brought both:

I am from Chile and my friends love our food, so I decided to bring empanadas de pino (non-vegan) and sopaipillas con pebre, which are vegan. I made sure to put a visible tag that showed the vegan and non vegan food. (She didn’t try none of the dishes I brought)

But then there was social aftermath:

At the dinner, Hannah looked really upset and later texted me that I was really disrespectful for bringing animal products into her home. I apologized, but I also didn’t think it was a that big of a deal since I didn’t force her to it and I brought a food that she could also eat. Also, mind you, we’ve already eaten non-vegan food there plenty of times, so I would’ve never guessed it would be such a problem. AITA?

