The Shoes This Goodwill Shopper Bought Fell Apart The First Time She Wore Them. – ‘Literally start disintegrating beneath my feet.’

by Matthew Gilligan

This happened to me not too long ago!

I’m talking about the shoes I was wearing literally disintegrating before my very eyes as I walked around!

And, unfortunately, it happened to me AT A FUNERAL.

Sadly, I’m not joking…

But enough about me!

A woman named Maddie posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how things went sideways with two pairs of shoes she bought from a Goodwill store.

Maddie said to viewers, “Guys, what the ****.”

She added, “This is the second time this has happened to me. These shoes from Goodwill literally start disintegrating beneath my feet.”

Maddie said this took place the first time she wore the shoes and this was actually the second time it’s happened.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “WHY!?!?!! RIP to the 2 pairs of thrifted shoes.”

Take a look at the video.

WHY!?!?!! RIP to the 2 pairs of thrifted shoes

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this TikTokker made a funny comment.

Well, those shoes didn’t last very long…sad!

