Their Mom Wants to Rent Out Their Space While They’re Away, But They Aren’t Too Comfy With What Those Kids Might Find

Everyone wants to feel like they have their own space.

How much space, and how comfortable you are sharing it, varies from person to person.

But what about when you’re not even IN your space?

You might end up in an argument like this one:

AITA for telling my mom I do not want strangers in my space I’m currently out of the country living abroad meaning my basement apartment connected to the house isn’t being used right now. My mom is having people over and asked if her friend’s kids could use my apartment until they went home, said no as I was not comfortable with having these kids I don’t know in my apartment, she called me paranoid and saying there were only kids so it’s fine.

It just feels very out of their control, you see:

My reasoning for not being okay with it is because I have stuff there I do not want kids to see or touch. My collectables, a few spicy romance books and so on. If I was home and could remove the things I do not want to be there it’d be different but as I am in another country right now I do not feel comfortable with that. Am I the [jerk] or am I justified in my decision?

People responded in the comments:

Most people agreed they were in the right.

Like, is it your space or not?

Though occasionally the argument was made that…no, it’s not your space.

Seems like it’s probably time to leave the nest if ya can manage it.

Sharing isn’t always caring, after all.

