Sibling Got Honest With Their Sister About Their Mother’s Problems, And They Received A Lot Of Grief About it

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again…

Family dynamics are complicated!

And the person who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page is really going through it right now!

Are they wrong for what they said about their mother?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for telling my estranged sister the truth about our toxic mother? “I and my siblings have been estranged for the better part of 15 years. A divorce, and a long history of drama ended with I and my six siblings being split with me and my sister, Sarah going one way and my other sister Jolie and our two brothers, Eric and Adrian, going the other, where essentially, I and Sarah are on the east coast and the other three are on the west coast.

They’ve been through a lot…

Our youngest sister, Nancy, was removed by CPS 14 years ago. Over the past 28 years of my life, I have watched my mother spiral out of control. By my observations I believe my mother is likely a narcissist, sociopath, and pathological liar. Our entire life our mother’s affection towards us seemed transactional, essentially reliant on validation or monetary gain. I have watched her spiral through the throws of the opioid epidemic and later to full blown drug addiction. I have witnessed infidelity firsthand, abuse, neglect, abandonment etc. I understand this is online so you will have to take me at my word as I fear the repercussions of anyone I know recognizing this story. Now to the current period of time starting about a year and a half ago.

Their mom is real piece of work…

The first of the three siblings who reached out was a year and a half ago. She told Eric lies about her life and scared him to the point where now he barely talks to any of us and when he does words are few and far between. Two days ago, our sister, Jolie, reached out to us and asked some questions as she was contemplating reconnecting with our mother after 15 years. I took it upon myself after what happened last time to warn her and not make the same mistake as I had previously and let her be blind-sided as my brother before her had. I was completely honest with her and told her everything. Today Sarah reached out to me asking me what information I had passed on to Jolie as she hadn’t heard from her today and felt like maybe she was avoiding her. I explained to her that our estranged sister was at a summer camp volunteering for the next few weeks and was likely busy, but she couldn’t accept that and swore I had messed everything up by telling her all of this. I explained to her what I told the estranged sister over the phone and then we hung up.

People got upset about this.

Later that day my grandmother called me and absolutely REEMED MY ***. My sister had secretly recorded me explaining what I had stated to Jolie and sent it to my mother. I’ve been told that I am terrible for what I did and that I need to fix this. I was screamed at and cussed out. I however feel like I did the right thing by telling her the truth, my father, unrelated by blood to anyone else involved, says I did the right thing. I have since told my grandmother that I am tired of being the scapegoat for everyone else’s mistakes, I told them if that’s what they needed that’s fine but that this would be the last time as I’m dropping contact with all of them for good and washing my hands of the family. I just don’t have the energy to put into it whilst focusing on my own family and company.”

Here’s what readers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user said they’re NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another reader chimed in.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

As the saying goes…the truth hurts…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.