Parents Switched Grandparent Babysitters For The Night, And Now Grandma Is Absolutely Furious About It

AITAH for having my parents watch our son instead of my MIL? My husband’s birthday was this past Saturday, and a few weeks ago we asked my MIL if she could watch our infant son overnight so we could have a kid-free celebration. She agreed, and the plan was that she would come pick him up from our house (she lives just under an hour away). Based on that, we planned the whole day—lunch with friends, a movie, and dinner at 7.

But then the night of the event comes.

Thursday night at 8pm, she calls and asks what time we’re dropping him off. We were confused and told her we thought she was picking him up, as originally discussed. She then tells us she’s been having car issues and didn’t think we’d be comfortable with her driving the baby. We totally understand that—if her car isn’t reliable, it’s a valid concern. But by then, our weekend was already booked around the original arrangement. We explained we didn’t have time in our day to make the drive.

Gotta go with SOME sort of plan B.

So we called my parents (who live the same distance away), and they were happy to help—they picked him up so we could still celebrate. My husband told his mom not to worry and that she could watch him another weekend when her car was fixed. She was furious and hasn’t spoken to us since. She said we were being dramatic, and we get the feeling she’s mostly mad at me—she was already upset that I answered my husband’s phone (he was right there, just busy, and she was on speaker the whole time). She tends to guilt-trip and emotionally manipulate, and she already believes we favor my parents because they see our son more often. But the reality is, both sides have equal opportunities—my parents are just more available and willing to help when we need it.

That sounds like too much.

We weren’t trying to be rude or exclude her—we just needed a solution that let us stick to plans we’d made weeks ago. AITAH for not driving our son out and instead asking my parents for help?

