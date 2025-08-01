Camper Encountered A Rude Woman In The Wild, So He Recruited Some Local Wildlife To Help Scare Her Straight

If you’ve ever been camping, you know there are certain tenets that must not be broken.

Number one?

Don’t leave trash out at the campsite. SOMETHING will eat it.

Like in this story, when some entitled campers left a buffet outside their tent for kangaroos and possums.

Let’s get the dirt on this tale.

Provided her with a free wildlife encounter I arrived late after work at a favorite campsite, less than 2 hours from home, just for a weekend away from everyone, to sit by the river and stare at the coals in the fire instead of at the glow of the TV This site is several acres of grassy plains right by the river, so you could fit hundred of campers here, and barely see them. On Saturday morning I go for a bit of a walk along the river, and come back to find a lady and her husband are camped right next to me. I try to engage in polite conversation before bringing up the fact that there’s a LOT of space and they don’t really need to be so close.

Nightmare.

I notice that every box and bag has “Karen” on it. I introduce myself and then say, “And I guess you must be Karen” She replies, “You clearly don’t know grammar very well – it would only be pronounced ‘Karen’ if it had a double ‘r’, because my name has only one ‘r’ it should be pronounced ‘Car ren.’”

Oh boy. Living up to the hype, Karen. What will she do next?

(I resisted the temptation to say, “Technically it would be more like “care ren” if you were going to base her name on the spelling.) I saw her husband behind her give me that long suffering – apologetic – look of a man that’s been dealing with this for way too long. I changed how I pronounced her name, and commented to the husband behind, about how close they’d camped.

Yeah, too close for comfort. But will Karen take the hint?

Karen responded – “This way you can keep an eye on our stuff when we’re off swimming or walking.” I responded, “What if I’m a thief myself?” She replied, “Well, now we have your name and rego, so you’d better keep a good eye out to protect us.”

Oh boy. Not our job, lady. Something tells me Karen is going to regret this.

The whole day progressed along similar lines, Karen being … well, a “Karen” in the derogatory form of the name. By the evening I’d had enough. I’d even considered moving myself if they wouldn’t. As they’d started sealing up their tent for the night, I noticed their rubbish bag still out. Knowing that the kangaroos will rip that open to get to anything inside it, I was about to say something, when suddenly an idea dawned on me.

Lightbulb moment. Can’t wait to see how this revenge plays out.

I went and grabbed the apples, pears, and peaches I had with me and made myself an impromptu “fruit salad” and then when Karen was well settled for the night, I sprinkled some around their tent. Then sat back and waited. Sure enough, the kangaroos were soon bumping into the tent, and making noises, as they raided her garbage bin. I heard Karen and her husband wake up, and heard her telling him – in a very nervous voice – “Go out and check what’s out there”

I doubt he wants to go outside. Could be lions, tigers, or bears!

Before he could do so, the possums I’d seen the night before jumped down right onto their tent. Then in a development I couldn’t have even hoped for, the possums started fighting – if you’ve ever heard possums fight, it’s a terrifying noise. Karen began screaming!

I scream, you scream, Karen screams about possums. But really, sounds terrifying. What will Karen and Mr. Karen do?

Two moments later their car indicators flashed and the “blip blip” sound of the car unlocking, and Karen came bolting out of the tent carrying her sleeping bag and headed for the car. I yelled out from inside my tent, “Karen, you’re scaring the animals!!” In the glow of the courtesy lights that were now on in their car, I saw her turn toward me and give me a look that could have killed a lesser man, just on its own.

If looks could kill, a lot of Reddit users would be dead.

They were packed and gone before the sun had barely crested the horizon, and Karen looked like she’d not slept a wink. Cleaning up the rubbish they’d left behind, and adding it to mine to safely return home to a bin, was actually incredibly satisfying. I couldn’t help smile to myself as I replayed the events of last night over and over in my mind.

That’s one way to have some privacy.

It really was a great weekend of camping.

Sounds… lovely? Here’s hoping they had a good time the rest of the trip.

I’ve heard of boxing kangaroos, but wrestling possums?

Australia is wild.

