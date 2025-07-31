Older Sister Told Her Little Brother That Stock Trading Shouldn’t Be His Only Goal And He Needs To Get A Real Job, But Now He’s Upset That She Isn’t Taking Him Seriously

It is good to have big dreams and to work hard to be a success when you are young, but it is also important to have realistic expectations.

What would you do if your younger brother thought he was going to make it big with investing, but he refused to get a real job?

That is what happened to the older sister in this story, so she called him out and told him he needs to have some type of income and now he is angry.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my 18 y/o sibling stock trading isn’t a real job at his skill level and he needs to get some sort of income My 18-year-old brother is extremely invested in learning how to become a broker. He is extremely intelligent and has been dedicating at least the last year of his life to studying and taking courses in relation to becoming a broker.

Oh, it is way lower than 10%.

He’s had a little bit of success but nothing over 10 K in total and he doesn’t quite understand the value of money yet so he thinks he’s part of that 10% that can get ahead in the trading world without the capital. He has two older siblings. One being me, and my parents pushed me to do the exact opposite. It was the army and trade school; moved out at 20 with no help and it has gotten me pretty far in 10 years. I make over six figures. I am a stay at home mom now, going back for a bachelor degree in my field. He emphasizes that we aren’t rich and how he’s going to break the chain.

A lot of young people feel this way, but they will have a rude awakening.

He believes that we do not support him. He says that we are all wage slaves who will never succeed in life and goes on these very heated rants about why he’s not going to waste his youth getting a blue-collar trade or working five days a week. He lives with our mother who does well but is feeling the weight to the bills. She wants to relocate out of state, but is holding on for him. Her job is not guaranteed and probably will soon be replaced or outsourced in the next five years. Am I a jerk because I told him he needs to be realistic and get something to fall back on? He is very disillusioned by the idea that working = poverty.

He needs a reality check for sure.

He has no real idea or plan to support himself in the event that she no longer can financially support him . He thinks he’s gonna get rich overnight. I get not wanting to be a wage slave and not wanting to “have a boss .” I don’t blame his generation because of what they’ve seen in the last 5 years for not wanting to work for someone in the fear of being reliant on a paycheck, but he believes that he’s gonna be able to perfect his craft for the next 10 years under our mother – verbatim. He has no real responsibilities or bills. My mother is fine with him doing his trading in stocks, but she wants him to acquire his CDL, attempt to go to college for something that has foreseeable direct employment, etc.

He needs to be told this.

AITA for telling my 18 year-old brother, that trading stocks isn’t a real job and that he needs to acquire a trade or make a livable wage?

While it might not be her place as the sister, someone needs to give this kid a reality check.

He can’t say he is a big success while living off of his mother.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this story.

I’m guessing the courses are from some scammer online.

This is the big question.

A candid conversation may be what is needed.

This is exactly right.

This person points out that he can’t even pay rent.

This kid has delusions of grandeur and needs a wake-up call.

Sadly, he won’t likely listen to his sister.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.