Sibling Refused To Buy Her Sister A $3,500 Wedding Dress, So Now They’re Being Called Selfish And Unsupportive

AITAH for refusing to pay for my sister’s wedding dress even though I could easily afford it? I (29) make good money. My younger sister (26) is getting married this over the New Year’s. She came to me last week crying because the dress she wants is $3,500. And “no one else can help her.”

She asked if I could buy it for her as a gift. I told her no. I love her, but I don’t think anyone needs a $3,500 dress. I have other goals I’m saving for right now.

She called me selfish and said if roles were reversed, she would do it for me. I told them if she picks something more affordable I’m happy to help, but I’m not spending thousands on a dress she’ll wear for a few hours. Now she’s barely talking to me. My mom doesn’t know what to do. AITA here?

Saying “no” to unreasonable demands doesn’t make you selfish.

