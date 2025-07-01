Her Manager Called The Cops And Sent Them To Her House After She Didn’t Show Up For Work One Day

Well, this is absolutely INSANE.

A woman named Alantra posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she failed to show up for work one day…and that’s when things got interesting.

Alantra told viewers in the caption of her video that she got hired over the phone for a new job and that the manager quickly became obsessed with her, texting and calling her.

Even though she thought something was off, Alantra drove 90 minutes to go to orientation.

She said that she got a weird feeling when she was in the parking lot and decided to leave.

The viral video Alantra shared shows a police officer on her porch talking to her.

Apparently, the OBSESSED manager called the cops when Alantra didn’t show up so they could check on her.

The officer told her, “They felt like it was a police issue, I guess. But they just want to make sure you’re okay.”

Alantra laughed and told the officer “Thank you very much.”

What a weird story!

Let’s take a look at the video.

She needs to stay as far away from this place as possible!

Weird, for sure.

