Yoga Influencer Claims That Alo Pants Aren’t Worth The Money. – ‘I washed them like three times, and they are literally peeling everywhere.’

by Ben Auxier

Alo Yoga is an athleisure wear company doing quite a lot right now to advertise themselves as THE go-to cool brand for sweats, sports bras, etc.

They’re not cheap, either. Judging from their website listings, it seems a single pair of socks will run you $32 before tax and shipping. (Or $8 installments if you’re the kind of person who truly needs, but cannot currently afford, a $32 pair of socks.)

Is it worth is? Well, TikTok user @blazinbarbeats says no.

“I’m here to de-influence you, and I’ve yet to see a video on this topic, and I’ve been ******* waiting for somebody to make one, so I guess I will. But Alo yoga feels like ****.”

“Like, I got these pants for Christmas, so it’s been three months. I’ve only worn them a few times. I think I washed them like three times, and they are literally peeling everywhere. Like, that’s literally how the whole pant looks. It’s like. And the thread is coming loose and ****. That’s insane. For how much we’re paying for these clothes, we should not be experiencing **** like that.”

“I don’t care how many ******* influencers you invite to your gym, your clothes feel like ****, and you’re literally scamming people. Lululemon all the way. There’s a reason why Alo doesn’t have a quality promise.”

Lululemon all the way #aloyoga #alo #lululemon #real #review

♬ Revolving door – Tate McRae

So, buyer beware.

It’s not even amazing material.

Apparently it just breaks down.

People do love their lulu.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to take out a second mortgage to finance some socks.

Sigh.

