Yoga Influencer Claims That Alo Pants Aren’t Worth The Money. – ‘I washed them like three times, and they are literally peeling everywhere.’
by Ben Auxier
Alo Yoga is an athleisure wear company doing quite a lot right now to advertise themselves as THE go-to cool brand for sweats, sports bras, etc.
They’re not cheap, either. Judging from their website listings, it seems a single pair of socks will run you $32 before tax and shipping. (Or $8 installments if you’re the kind of person who truly needs, but cannot currently afford, a $32 pair of socks.)
Is it worth is? Well, TikTok user @blazinbarbeats says no.
“I’m here to de-influence you, and I’ve yet to see a video on this topic, and I’ve been ******* waiting for somebody to make one, so I guess I will. But Alo yoga feels like ****.”
“Like, I got these pants for Christmas, so it’s been three months. I’ve only worn them a few times. I think I washed them like three times, and they are literally peeling everywhere. Like, that’s literally how the whole pant looks. It’s like. And the thread is coming loose and ****. That’s insane. For how much we’re paying for these clothes, we should not be experiencing **** like that.”
“I don’t care how many ******* influencers you invite to your gym, your clothes feel like ****, and you’re literally scamming people. Lululemon all the way. There’s a reason why Alo doesn’t have a quality promise.”
@blazinbarbeats
Lululemon all the way #aloyoga #alo #lululemon #real #review
So, buyer beware.
It’s not even amazing material.
Apparently it just breaks down.
People do love their lulu.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to take out a second mortgage to finance some socks.
Sigh.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.