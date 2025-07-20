Upcycling Is All Well And Good Until Somebody Gets Paid Under The Table, And It Creates A Roommate Rift Over A Table

I’ll admit it, I’ve found furniture on the street… and upcycled it.

Which is a fancy way of saying, spray-painted it and passed it off as my own.

Don’t act like you’ve never considered it!

But in this story, an entrepreneurial upcycler loses his street great… when he steals the lead on a table from his roommate.

Let’s sand this one down to the nitty gritty details…

AITA for not giving my roommate a cut of the money from selling a table? Really don’t know if I’m in the wrong here or not.

They never do.

Roommate was walking to work and saw a nice table left out on the side of the road for free, but he didn’t have time to grab it before going to work. He texted me about it and me and my girlfriend went and carried it home. It was only about two blocks away but moving it took about 40 minutes and it was heavy.

Sounds arduous, but hot tip from the roommate. He should get a cut, right?

We had to move the table in two parts and there were also four matching chairs that came with it. When the roommate texted me he didn’t ask me to get it for him, just said that it was a shame he couldn’t take it and that it looked cool.

Sounds like a justification, maybe?

I told him that I was going to go grab it myself and he didn’t seem upset by me sniping him or anything like that. It was too big for our space so I moved it to our storage area. I managed to fix it up slightly and sell it for a few hundred dollars. Maybe I’m the jerk for selling furniture I got for free.

Debatable…

But I could really use the money and invested a small amount of money into refurbishing the table by touching up some of the dings. Plus, the ethics of selling that table isn’t what my question is about for this post.

…but a topic for another day. What about the roommate’s finder’s fee?

I told my roommate I sold it and how much I sold it for. He asked me for his cut and I thought he was joking, but apparently he wasn’t. He’s now upset with me for not wanting to split the money with him and only giving half to my girlfriend for helping me move it. He says I wouldn’t have known about it if he hadn’t told me about it and he wanted to grab it himself.

I see both sides, but… someone is surly about la table.

But he didn’t help transport it, and I was the one who refurbished the table, made the online listing, and facilitated hand off to the buyer. I don’t feel like I’m the AH here but he seems mad at me.

I’d have to table this argument for now.

What do the comments say?

This person is like, either pay up or shut up.

Someone else is like, the first rule of upcycling is don’t talk about upcycling.

Another person says, nobody deserves this money.

One user speaks softly and suggests slightly YTA.

This poster is like, you’re all being ridiculous.

The money is not on the table.

What a debacle.

