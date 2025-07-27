Walmart Shopper Was Impressed With The Price Of The Bag Of Seafood Boil She Found

Don’t you love it when you randomly hit the jackpot while shopping?

That happened to a TikTokker named Salisha and she posted a video on the social media platform to talk about what she found.

Salisha told viewers, “Yes, Walmart has seafood boil bags.”

She added, “I was going to stock up on them, but I’m not going to be greedy.”

Salisha said, “Walmart has a good seafood section, which I am so glad for.”

One thing she was not impressed with was the frozen king crab, which costs almost $40.

She told viewers, “Yeah, not for me.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared how they do it.

You never know what you’re gonna find at Walmart!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.