July 27, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Walmart Shopper Was Impressed With The Price Of The Bag Of Seafood Boil She Found

by Matthew Gilligan

seafood boil bags in walmart

TikTok/@salishad3

Don’t you love it when you randomly hit the jackpot while shopping?

That happened to a TikTokker named Salisha and she posted a video on the social media platform to talk about what she found.

seafood for sale at walmart

TikTok/@salishad3

Salisha told viewers, “Yes, Walmart has seafood boil bags.”

She added, “I was going to stock up on them, but I’m not going to be greedy.”

frozen seafood for sale at walmart

TikTok/@salishad3

Salisha said, “Walmart has a good seafood section, which I am so glad for.”

One thing she was not impressed with was the frozen king crab, which costs almost $40.

She told viewers, “Yeah, not for me.”

seafood for sale at a walmart store

TikTok/@salishad3

Here’s the video.

@salishad3

Replying to @DeeAce13 hopefully you can find it on Walmart app ! #walmart #seafood #seafoodboil #seafoodlover #fyp

♬ original sound – Sodie3

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 5.31.04 PM Walmart Shopper Was Impressed With The Price Of The Bag Of Seafood Boil She Found

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 5.31.20 PM Walmart Shopper Was Impressed With The Price Of The Bag Of Seafood Boil She Found

And this individual shared how they do it.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 5.31.54 PM Walmart Shopper Was Impressed With The Price Of The Bag Of Seafood Boil She Found

You never know what you’re gonna find at Walmart!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter