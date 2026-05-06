One Barista, 50 Orders: Did She Handle the Rush the ‘Wrong’ Way?

Sometimes it’s not what you say, it’s how it comes across in the moment.

So, what would you do if a customer kept pushing for their order during a rush, and you were the only one able to handle it? Would you explain the situation directly? Or would you try to phrase it differently to avoid sounding frustrated?

In the following story, one barista is wondering if she’s been handling situations wrong. Here’s what’s going on.

What’s a better way to say “I’m the only one making drinks” when a customer is getting impatient? I work at Beans and Brews Coffee Co. Unfortunately, only employees who have passed the “drink test” are allowed to make and serve drinks, so this rules out most baristas during busy rushes. This is COMPANY POLICY. I have no say or control whatsoever. I just work here. Our team can apparently get in trouble if employees who haven’t passed the drink test are making and serving drinks to the public. They also don’t know what goes in the drinks. I’m a shift lead and have passed the drink test, and a lot of times I’m the only one on shift who’s able to make drinks, so it gets stressful at times, and obviously a lot slower when finishing drinks than it would be when there are other eligible employees working with me. It works, just a little slower.

She understands it’s frustrating, but there’s no other way.

I understand that it’s frustrating when your coffee is taking a long time to come out, but when you come in with a group of 20 people, as I’m already working on other drinks and keeping track of baristas and running around, etc., and there is ONE person making drinks for the entire morning, it will take longer. Especially if you’re standing 2 feet away from me, hovering over the counter, watching my every move while I’m making your drink from behind the bar, asking me, “Did you just forget about my mocha?” and “Where’s my drink?” Anywho, I finished a hazelnut latte and called it out, but nobody from that group came to claim it for about 15 minutes. The guy comes up, grabs the drink, and 5 minutes later, he comes back up and asks him where his other hazelnut latte is.

Then, he got an attitude.

I didn’t know there were two since it was so busy, but I confirmed there were two and told him I’d get started right away. He then said, “Well, can you move it along this time? Took you long enough to make this one,” to which I replied, “I’m the only one making drinks right now.” I didn’t want to throw my coworkers under the bus for not being able to make drinks/ involve them in this, but im wondering if there’s a better way? Is that response confusing to the customer/coworkers? Is there a better way to handle the situation?

Wow! As if it didn’t take him long enough to get the first drink on his end.

Let’s check out what readers on Reddit think about how she should handle these things.

This is some revenge.

According to this reader, they need more trained baristas.

Here’s how this person handles it.

Yet another reader who thinks they need to train more people.

They need to step up their game because if customers catch onto this, they’ll go somewhere else.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged to the register by an upset customer.