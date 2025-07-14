Her Mother Abandoned Her And She Was Raised By Her Grandmother, But Now That She’s All Grown Up, Her Mother Is Getting Married And Wants Her To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Isn’t it insane how people sometimes walk back in your life after abandoning you?

AITAH for telling my mom I won’t come to her wedding because she’s never really been my mom? I (26F) was raised by my grandma. My mom had me when she was 18 and, as she puts it, “wasn’t ready to be a mom.” She left me with her mother when I was about 2 years old, and would only visit maybe once a year.

Sometimes she’d show up on my birthday with a gift and a hug, sometimes not even that. Grandma did everything, school pickups, scraped knees, and college applications. She was my everything. My mom was always just someone who existed in the background of my life.

Last month, my mom called me out of the blue and said she was getting married. I was surprised, didn’t even know she was dating anyone, but I congratulated her. Then she asked if I would walk her down the aisle. I was honestly stunned.

I asked why she wanted me to do that. She said it would mean the world to her, that she was “trying to build a real relationship now.” I told her I appreciated that, but the truth is, I don’t feel like her daughter. I feel like her niece, maybe. Or just someone she knows. She started crying and told me I was being cruel. That she’s trying now, and I’m punishing her for her past. I told her that healing doesn’t mean pretending the past didn’t happen.

I said I wasn’t ready to step into that role just because it’s convenient for her now. Since then, I’ve had family members tell me I’m heartless. That I should be happy she’s finally including me. But all I can think is, where was this effort when I was 8? Or 15? Or graduating from college?

I’m not trying to be vindictive. I just feel like I’m being asked to play “daughter” for a day, and then go back to being an afterthought. So, AITAH for saying no?

